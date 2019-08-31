Miles Capital Has Raised Chevron (CVX) Holding; Willis Investment Counsel Continues to Hold Holding in Wiley John & Sons Cl A (WMT)

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 170.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 7,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 12,573 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, up from 4,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.60 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Tengiz Growth Project in Kazakhstan on Track to Deliver First Production in 2022; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Rev $37.76B; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – INTERNATIONAL DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS EARNED $286 MILLION IN FIRST QUARTER 2018, COMPARED WITH $457 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER; 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Wiley John & Sons Cl A (WMT) by 86.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 52,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 112,940 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, up from 60,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Wiley John & Sons Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 4.58 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 04/04/2018 – Amazon may reportedly rival Walmart with bid to buy India’s Flipkart; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon ups ante in Walmart-Flipkart deal talks with breakup fee of up to $2 bln- FactorDaily; 18/05/2018 – Recode: Walmart has quietly launched Jetblack, a `members-only’ personal shopping service for affluent city moms; 16/04/2018 – Walmart.com Takes Fashion Up a Notch; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- SOME BIDDERS FOR WALMART BRAZIL OPS ESTIMATE TAX LIABILITIES OF $3 BLN, MAINLY WITH STATES OF SANTA CATARINA AND PERNAMBUCO; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 11/05/2018 – Walmart flips its India strategy; 09/05/2018 – Walmart said on Wednesday that it would acquire an initial stake of roughly 77 percent in Flipkart; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Walmart Brazil ops bidders peg unit’s back taxes at up to $3 bln; 12/04/2018 – Walmart: Florida Spending Part of $11B FY19 Capital Expenditures Guidance

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NYSE:MRK) by 62,370 shares to 258,130 shares, valued at $30.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JNJ) by 34,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 206,703 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2.29% or 29,100 shares. Hartford Financial Mgmt holds 0.23% or 6,775 shares in its portfolio. Janney Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 1.47% stake. Bessemer Gp Inc holds 0.01% or 37,913 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory has 0.12% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 12,600 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 73,845 shares. M&T Comml Bank invested in 0.13% or 258,307 shares. Glenview Commercial Bank Dept holds 0.36% or 8,560 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.64M shares. Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 10,758 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Com Of Vermont has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 0.31% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Blume Capital reported 0.05% stake. Opus Management Inc holds 47,000 shares. Milestone Grp Inc Inc has 5,160 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benin Management invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mogy Joel R Counsel owns 0.35% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 20,787 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas has invested 1.13% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 7,628 were reported by Halsey Ct. Savant Cap Llc accumulated 0.4% or 17,131 shares. 3,458 are owned by Peregrine Asset Advisers. Lowe Brockenbrough And, a Virginia-based fund reported 128,419 shares. Joel Isaacson & Communications Limited Company has 20,171 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 70,464 shares. Colorado-based Ghp Invest Advsr has invested 0.52% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Tortoise Management Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 3,497 shares. Moreover, Advisor Ltd has 1.02% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 64,782 shares. Anchor Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 3,471 shares. Inspirion Wealth Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd has 11,080 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio.