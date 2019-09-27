Miles Capital Has Decreased Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $310,275 as Share Price Rose; As Voya Finl (VOYA) Share Price Rose, Junto Capital Management LP Has Upped Stake

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 91.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 321,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 672,368 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.18M, up from 350,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $54.76. About 298,657 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; 08/03/2018 – Voya Financial Named a 2018 Top Company for Executive Women by the National Association for Female Executives; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Voya CLO 2014-1 Prelim Rtgs Re: Refinancing; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd.’s Nts Prelim Rtgs; 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To European CLO Deal Voya Euro CLO I; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 7 Prelim Rtgs To Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd

Miles Capital Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc sold 1,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,603 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, down from 11,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $218.74. About 13.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Apple pay Tech group discloses gender gap; 15/05/2018 – Greenlight Adds IAC, Exits Chemours, Cuts Apple: 13F; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to Incorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 25/04/2018 – JUST IN: Apple CEO Tim Cook arrives at the White House for meetings, including one with President Trump this afternoon; 17/04/2018 – An iPhone design problem Apple is running out of room to solve; 08/03/2018 – Apple’s CEO is the ‘Donald Trump of the music industry,’ says rocker Axl Rose; 19/03/2018 – Apple Said to Have Secret Display Manufacturing Facility in California (Video); 10/05/2018 – APPLE: ALCOA,RIO TINTO ALUMINUM TODAY ANNOUNCED A JOINT VENTURE; 21/03/2018 – Hometown Source: State basketball: Rangers scare Apple Valley but ultimately fall, 67-60; 25/05/2018 – Apple to Close Atlantic City Store, Cutting 52 Employees

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27M and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 311,388 shares to 41,300 shares, valued at $6.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 1.25 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 416,504 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.