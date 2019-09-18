Miles Capital Has Cut Its Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Holding by $324,918 as Stock Declined; Hsbc Holdings Plc Trimmed Position in Steelcase (SCS) by $3.61 Million as Valuation Declined

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 87.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 212,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 31,271 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $535,000, down from 243,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.77. About 334,759 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc

Miles Capital Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 31.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc sold 4,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 10,853 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $724,000, down from 15,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $64.95. About 2.12M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 05/03/2018 Emerson and Total Sign Long-Term Global Agreement for Paradigm Exploration & Production Software Solutions; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 23/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS UP 5% TO 10%; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON & TOTAL SIGN LONG-TERM GLOBAL PACT FOR PARADIGM EXPLORA; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wendell David Assoc invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Gamco Et Al has invested 0.01% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Paragon Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 154 shares. Cap Advisors Ok owns 4,780 shares. Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 1.58M shares. Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc reported 207,013 shares stake. Bahl Gaynor Inc has 261,900 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. First Financial Bank Of Hutchinson stated it has 0.15% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Everett Harris & Company Ca holds 29,950 shares. Twin Cap Management has 11,979 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Sky Investment Gp Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.28% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Veritable Lp invested in 0.05% or 35,306 shares. Btc Capital holds 0.04% or 3,815 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Mngmt Co Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 8,108 shares.

Miles Capital Inc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $122.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,625 shares to 5,381 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.46M for 14.90 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold SCS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 77.92 million shares or 3.70% more from 75.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation holds 13,976 shares. State Street Corporation invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Metropolitan Life stated it has 0.01% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 428,127 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Charles Schwab Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 324,361 shares. Veritable LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 30,402 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability holds 0.86% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) or 5.54M shares. Oakworth Capital has 0% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 200 shares. Paloma Partners reported 36,787 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 84,005 shares. 15,946 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Rbf Cap Limited invested in 0.03% or 15,000 shares. Deprince Race Zollo Inc invested in 0.31% or 658,469 shares. Swiss Bancshares stated it has 162,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $52.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 3,444 shares to 144,926 shares, valued at $42.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 97,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 601,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (Put) (NASDAQ:INTU).

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19 after the close. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.46 million for 9.75 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.