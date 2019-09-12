Miles Capital Has Boosted Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding by $493,998; Stock Value Rose; Open Text (OTEX) Shareholder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Increased Its Holding

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 105.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 1,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 3,278 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $963,000, up from 1,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $296. About 262,936 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 39,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 9.92M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $409.46 million, up from 9.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.38. About 61,926 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c; 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT TERM LOAN INCREASED TO $1B, MATURITY DATE TO 2025; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE CO; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15.18C/SHR FROM 13.2C, EST. 15.5C; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$57; 02/04/2018 – Open Text Names Madhu Ranganathan CFO

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $19.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdn Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) by 329,538 shares to 818,537 shares, valued at $192.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) by 22,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,999 shares, and cut its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).

