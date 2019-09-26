Milacron Holdings Corp. (MCRN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

We are contrasting Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN) and Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milacron Holdings Corp. 14 0.99 N/A 0.68 24.66 Luxfer Holdings PLC 22 0.90 N/A 0.43 45.77

Table 1 demonstrates Milacron Holdings Corp. and Luxfer Holdings PLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Luxfer Holdings PLC appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Milacron Holdings Corp. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Milacron Holdings Corp.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN) and Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milacron Holdings Corp. 0.00% 6.5% 2% Luxfer Holdings PLC 0.00% 6.6% 3%

Risk & Volatility

Milacron Holdings Corp. is 80.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.8 beta. Competitively, Luxfer Holdings PLC is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Milacron Holdings Corp. is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Luxfer Holdings PLC has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Milacron Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Luxfer Holdings PLC.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Milacron Holdings Corp. and Luxfer Holdings PLC has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 91.6%. About 2.2% of Milacron Holdings Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Luxfer Holdings PLC’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milacron Holdings Corp. -1.81% 16.78% 17.93% 22.56% -17.65% 41.63% Luxfer Holdings PLC -7.47% -20.43% -17.21% -0.75% 9.08% 12.42%

For the past year Milacron Holdings Corp. was more bullish than Luxfer Holdings PLC.

Summary

Luxfer Holdings PLC beats on 6 of the 10 factors Milacron Holdings Corp.

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids). The APPT segment designs, manufactures, and sells injection molding, blow molding, and extrusion equipment; and auxiliary systems and related parts and service. This segment serves companies who serve in the consumer goods, packaging, electronics, medical, automotive, and construction end markets. The MDCS segment designs, manufactures, and sells hot runner systems, process control systems, mold bases and components, and aftermarket parts and related technologies and services for injection molding, as well as maintenance, repair, and operating supplies for plastic processing operations. This segment serves customers in the plastic processing value chain and manufacturing spectrum, including OEMs, molders, and mold makers in the consumer goods, electronics, automotive packaging, medical, building supplies, and packaging end markets. The Fluids segment manufactures and markets coolants, lubricants, process cleaners, and corrosion inhibitors that are used in metalworking applications, such as cutting, grinding, stamping, forming, and high speed machining. This segmentÂ’s products are used in various markets, such as fe, industrial components and machinery, bearings, munitions, packaging, job shops, and glass and mirror production. The company was formerly known as Milacron LLC and changed its name to Milacron Holdings Corp. in May 2012. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories, which are used in firefighter breathing apparatus, alternative fuels, bulk gas transportation, specialty gases, medical, fire extinguishers, beverages, scuba, and aerospace applications under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders brand. This segment also designs and manufactures aluminum, titanium, and magnesium panels for use in aerospace, automotive, rail, architectural, and healthcare components and products under the Superform brand; and spun steel cylinders to pilots and parachutists at high altitudes for petroleum sampling and oxygen containment applications. The Elektron segment focuses on specialty materials based on magnesium, zirconium, and rare earths. It develops and manufactures magnesium alloys, magnesium powders, magnesium plates and rolled sheets, photo-engraving plates, magnesium products for biomedical applications, seawater-activated batteries, and soluble magnesium alloys under the Magnesium Elektron brand. This segment also develops and manufactures specialty zirconium products, including zirconium-based materials, zirconium oxides, filters, thermal barrier coatings, and Zirconium-based reactive chemicals under the MEL Chemicals brand. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Salford, the United Kingdom.