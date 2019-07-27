Milacron Holdings Corp. (MCRN) and Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Comparison side by side

Both Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN) and Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milacron Holdings Corp. 14 0.98 N/A 0.68 19.40 Eaton Corporation plc 79 1.59 N/A 5.03 15.80

In table 1 we can see Milacron Holdings Corp. and Eaton Corporation plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Eaton Corporation plc appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Milacron Holdings Corp. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Milacron Holdings Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Eaton Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Milacron Holdings Corp. and Eaton Corporation plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milacron Holdings Corp. 0.00% 6.5% 2% Eaton Corporation plc 0.00% 13.2% 6.9%

Volatility and Risk

Milacron Holdings Corp. has a beta of 1.54 and its 54.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Eaton Corporation plc has a 1.44 beta and it is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Milacron Holdings Corp. are 2.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Eaton Corporation plc has 1.5 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Milacron Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eaton Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Milacron Holdings Corp. and Eaton Corporation plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Milacron Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Eaton Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Eaton Corporation plc has a consensus target price of $91.75, with potential upside of 12.48%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.4% of Milacron Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.5% of Eaton Corporation plc are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% are Milacron Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Eaton Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Milacron Holdings Corp. -5.96% -4.47% -6.56% -5.49% -32.64% 11.44% Eaton Corporation plc -1.75% -4.87% 2.41% 8.32% 3.87% 15.85%

For the past year Milacron Holdings Corp. was less bullish than Eaton Corporation plc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Eaton Corporation plc beats Milacron Holdings Corp.

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids). The APPT segment designs, manufactures, and sells injection molding, blow molding, and extrusion equipment; and auxiliary systems and related parts and service. This segment serves companies who serve in the consumer goods, packaging, electronics, medical, automotive, and construction end markets. The MDCS segment designs, manufactures, and sells hot runner systems, process control systems, mold bases and components, and aftermarket parts and related technologies and services for injection molding, as well as maintenance, repair, and operating supplies for plastic processing operations. This segment serves customers in the plastic processing value chain and manufacturing spectrum, including OEMs, molders, and mold makers in the consumer goods, electronics, automotive packaging, medical, building supplies, and packaging end markets. The Fluids segment manufactures and markets coolants, lubricants, process cleaners, and corrosion inhibitors that are used in metalworking applications, such as cutting, grinding, stamping, forming, and high speed machining. This segmentÂ’s products are used in various markets, such as fe, industrial components and machinery, bearings, munitions, packaging, job shops, and glass and mirror production. The company was formerly known as Milacron LLC and changed its name to Milacron Holdings Corp. in May 2012. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. The companyÂ’s Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and services. Its Hydraulics segment offers various power products, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, filtration systems solutions, industrial drum and disc brakes, and golf grips. The companyÂ’s Aerospace segment provides hydraulic power generation systems, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, and fuel systems for commercial and military use. Its Vehicle segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies drivetrain, powertrain systems, and critical components, including transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, cylinder heads, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, fuel vapor components, fluid connectors, and conveyance products. The company serves industrial, institutional, governmental, utility, commercial, residential, information technology, renewable energy, marine, agriculture, oil and gas, construction, mining, forestry, material handling, truck and bus, machine tools, molding, primary metals, and power generation markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers of heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks, SUVs, CUVs, passenger cars, and agricultural equipment. Eaton Corporation plc was founded in 1916 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.