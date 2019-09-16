Mig Capital Upped Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stake by $2.07 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Share Value Rose, Cookson Peirce & Co Has Decreased Its Position

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 12,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 378,724 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.92 million, down from 390,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $40.93. About 592,058 shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – RECEIVED COURT APPROVAL TO BEGIN ORDERLY TRANSITION TO NEW OPERATORS OF 23 OF 42 FACILITIES; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: Orianna Restarted Partial Rent Payments in April as Required by Restructuring Support Agreement; 13/04/2018 – Omega Announces Second Quarter Dividend and Annual Meeting Dates; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Tennessee-based nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Adjusted FFO 78c/Sh; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ON MAY 11, BANKRUPTCY COURT APPROVED ON FINAL BASIS $30 MLN SENIOR SECURED DIP FINANCING PROVIDED BY OMEGA TO ORIANNA; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: 1Q Reflected Rev Reduction Associated With Orianna Health System; 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs Adjusted FFO Guidance of $2.96/Shr-$3.06/Shr; 11/05/2018 – Omega Announces 2018 Investor Day Webcast

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 17,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 195,505 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.70 million, up from 178,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $113.37. About 669,394 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL); 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Friess Limited Company holds 1.42% or 160,139 shares. Bluestein R H & invested in 2,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lord Abbett & Ltd Company holds 0.09% or 223,392 shares in its portfolio. Wendell David Assoc owns 0.04% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 2,000 shares. Foster And Motley Inc holds 0.13% or 7,546 shares in its portfolio. 1.35 million were reported by Vontobel Asset Mngmt. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Com holds 0.04% or 1,668 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc holds 85,707 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp holds 0.01% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) or 9,068 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr, Arizona-based fund reported 204 shares. Condor Management accumulated 11,433 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Kepos Cap LP has invested 0.1% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 2,540 were accumulated by Caxton Lp. Natixis Advisors LP has 0.02% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 21,423 shares. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $620.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 166,415 shares to 823,386 shares, valued at $48.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 1.28 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.01 million shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 4,691 shares to 95,301 shares, valued at $8.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 125,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,521 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Bu.

Analysts await Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, down 3.90% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.77 per share. OHI’s profit will be $161.54M for 13.83 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.90% negative EPS growth.