Mig Capital Upped Advanced Drain Sys Del (WMS) Holding by $13.79 Million as Share Price Rose; Neville Rodie & Shaw Increases Holding in Duke Energy Com Ne (DUK)

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 75.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 430,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.80 million, up from 569,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 540,827 shares traded or 36.45% up from the average. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 8C/SHR, WAS 7C, EST. 8C; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Appoints New Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMS); 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Sales $1.375B-$1.425B; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE 4Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 21/03/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE EVP, CO-COO FUSSNER TO RETIRE; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N FY2019 REV VIEW $1.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Correct: Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corporation Com Ne (DUK) by 34.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 6,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 25,722 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27 million, up from 19,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corporation Com Ne for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $96.19. About 1.97M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy to sell five small hydroelectric plants to Northbrook Energy; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Evaluating Possibility of Extending Nuclear Operating Licenses; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy declares quarterly dividend payment to shareholders; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 06/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBRO; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Dwight Jacobs to Become Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.04% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 23,203 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 23,990 shares. Schafer Cullen Mgmt Inc holds 193,424 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Com holds 18,517 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Tdam Usa invested in 1.02% or 165,689 shares. Iberiabank Corp invested in 82,497 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Lc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Creative Planning holds 188,528 shares. Fincl Architects Inc holds 0.2% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 12,197 shares. Voloridge Inv Limited Liability Corp invested in 203,126 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.23% or 137,286 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 3.73M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd, a Missouri-based fund reported 7,013 shares. 4,304 were reported by Gyroscope Capital Mgmt Grp Limited Co. Bessemer Grp Inc invested 0% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $944.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,993 shares to 231,841 shares, valued at $26.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 59,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,297 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc Shs.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $96.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 206,749 shares to 355,251 shares, valued at $34.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.