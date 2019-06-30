Mig Capital Trimmed Its Viasat (VSAT) Stake by $35.82 Million as Shares Rose; Pecaut & Company Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Boosted by $321,229

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 2,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,202 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, up from 34,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $139.28. About 12.79M shares traded or 85.76% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500.

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 89.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 465,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,176 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, down from 519,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $80.82. About 899,142 shares traded or 46.80% up from the average. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 42.42% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ANTENNAS WAS NOT DISCLOSED; 17/05/2018 – ViaSat Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Rev $439.7M; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Viasat’s Ratings Outlook To Negative, Affirms B1 Cfr; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with; 08/03/2018 – Viasat Phased Array Flat Panel Antenna Selected by SES Networks for the O3b mPOWER System; 12/03/2018 – CPI Antenna Systems Division to Buy Viasat’s Large-Diameter GEO Satcom Antenna Product Line; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES VIASAT’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE, AFFIRMS B; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – AGREEMENT IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE IMPACT ON EMPLOYEE HEADCOUNT AT EITHER COMPANY; 06/04/2018 – Viasat Affirms Commitments to Bring its Powerful ViaSat-3 Satellite to Europe

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, up 64.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -600.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Riverhead Cap Lc invested in 5,853 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Smithfield owns 40 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swift Run Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,730 shares. Cambiar Invsts Ltd owns 42,549 shares. Great Lakes Advsr has 82,261 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Piedmont Inv Inc reported 3,196 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc stated it has 401,125 shares. The Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 34,430 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 49,644 shares. Fiduciary Management Wi has 0.53% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). California-based Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 2 shares. Moreover, Firsthand Cap has 0.87% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $737.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 207,858 shares to 2.12 million shares, valued at $51.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 488,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $9.99 million activity. FPR PARTNERS LLC also sold $1.87 million worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) on Friday, February 15. Dirks Bruce Leroy had sold 25,000 shares worth $1.84 million. $143,000 worth of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) shares were sold by LAY B ALLEN.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Randolph Commerce Inc has 150,619 shares for 4.13% of their portfolio. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Connors Investor Ser has invested 0.13% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Texas Bancorporation Incorporated Tx holds 0.59% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 2,304 shares. Cutler Counsel Llc reported 73,733 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 199,700 shares. Confluence Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Oregon-based fund reported 6,016 shares. Aviance Capital Prns Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.96% or 23,855 shares. Broderick Brian C holds 3.47% or 69,445 shares in its portfolio. Montrusco Bolton Inc holds 1.33% or 147,405 shares in its portfolio. Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Wi holds 2.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 116,744 shares. Fagan Associates holds 35,256 shares or 2.11% of its portfolio. 43,389 were reported by Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc). Freestone Capital Limited Liability Com stated it has 30,644 shares. Intrust Bancorp Na holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 27,517 shares.

