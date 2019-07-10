Mig Capital Trimmed Its Viasat (VSAT) Position; Last Week Ducommun (DCO) Analysts

Mig Capital Llc decreased Viasat Inc (VSAT) stake by 89.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mig Capital Llc sold 465,258 shares as Viasat Inc (VSAT)’s stock rose 20.25%. The Mig Capital Llc holds 54,176 shares with $4.20M value, down from 519,434 last quarter. Viasat Inc now has $5.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $83.62. About 320,338 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 42.42% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 27/03/2018 – VIASAT INC VSAT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $46; 08/03/2018 SES SA SESFg.LU – ALCAN, ISOTROPIC SYSTEMS AND VIASAT TO DEVELOP APPLICATION-SPECIFIC ANTENNAS TO SERVE O3B MPOWER CUSTOMER EDGE TERMINALS; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – CONFIRMED IT WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS ON A DEAL FOR USE OF VIASAT-3 SATELLITE; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.05; 28/05/2018 – Embraer Selects Viasat as its Connectivity Provider on Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 Executive Jets; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $439.7 MLN VS $416.4 MLN; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21; 05/04/2018 – EUTELSAT:KONNECT VHTS ORDER REPLACES VIASAT-3 INVESTMENT

Among 2 analysts covering ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ViaSat had 3 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $71 target in Thursday, March 21 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions holds 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 1,235 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 30,232 shares. Ellington Management Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company invested in 52,100 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 146,255 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Baupost Ma reported 13.73M shares. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 48,547 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 3,122 shares. Ameritas has invested 0.08% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 22,408 shares. Granite Invest Prtn Limited has 0.05% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 731,172 shares. Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn stated it has 1.73% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 788,343 shares stake. South Dakota Investment Council stated it has 139,917 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.20 EPS, up 64.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -600.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $9.99 million activity. Another trade for 84,401 shares valued at $6.14 million was sold by BALDRIDGE RICHARD A. Shares for $1.84 million were sold by Dirks Bruce Leroy on Wednesday, February 13. LAY B ALLEN had sold 2,000 shares worth $143,000. $1.87M worth of stock was sold by FPR PARTNERS LLC on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold Ducommun Incorporated shares while 37 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 9.28 million shares or 5.54% more from 8.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Co invested in 33,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 0% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Pnc Finance Group, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 189 shares. Nordea Inv Ab invested in 0% or 17,900 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 954,684 shares stake. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) for 26,322 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 771,673 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 2,225 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 12,010 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Foundry Prns Lc stated it has 131,495 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Eam Investors Ltd Llc owns 22,809 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Llc owns 0.01% invested in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) for 1,050 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested 0.03% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO).

The stock increased 3.89% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 150,942 shares traded or 74.27% up from the average. Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has risen 54.95% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DCO News: 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q EPS 22c; 23/04/2018 – DUCOMMUN BUYS CERTIFIED THERMOPLASTICS CO., LLC; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ducommun Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DCO); 03/05/2018 – DUCOMMUN NAMES STEPHEN OSWALD AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun On Track to Reduce About 17% of Total Footprint Going Forward; 08/03/2018 Ducommun Access Event Set By Noble Capital Markets for Mar. 15; 15/03/2018 – Ducommun at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Noble Capital Markets; 03/05/2018 – Ducommun: Oswald Succeeds Tony Reardon; 10/05/2018 – DUCOMMUN INC – BACKLOG OF $820 MLN AT QTR-END; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun: Restructuring on Track

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services and products primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company has market cap of $539.94 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems (SS). It has a 39.36 P/E ratio. The ES segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical assemblies; radar enclosures; aircraft avionics racks; shipboard communications and control enclosures; wire harnesses; and other high-level complex assemblies.