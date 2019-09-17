Mig Capital Trimmed Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Position by $20.05 Million as Stock Value Rose; Omnicom (OMC) Holder Capital Investment Advisors Boosted Its Stake by $674,973 as Shares Rose

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 36.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 206,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 355,251 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.53M, down from 562,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $96.63. About 61,713 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Omnicom (OMC) by 10.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 87,761 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.19M, up from 79,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Omnicom for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $78.5. About 417,402 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 16/04/2018 – lRl and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Rev $3.63B; 16/04/2018 – IRI and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom Health Group Acquires Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business In Japan, Rebrands As EMC K.K; 17/04/2018 – Ad firm Omnicom’s revenue rises 1.2 pct; 16/04/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.06 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – The lnteger Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 22/03/2018 – CMO Today: Zuckerberg Responds; Omnicom Launches Its Own Upfront; YouTube Increases Music Video Ad Load; 03/05/2018 – FleishmanHillard Appoints Janise Murphy Chief Practice Officer; 06/03/2018 NAFE Names FleishmanHillard One of the 2018 “Top 10 Companies for Executive Women”

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold OMC shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Euclidean Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 31,067 shares. Vanguard stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Kbc Nv has invested 0.08% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 106 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 218,977 shares. Zacks Investment Mngmt holds 32,273 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability owns 7,111 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Co accumulated 212,572 shares. Highlander Management Ltd invested in 0% or 100 shares. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Alpha Windward Lc holds 6,160 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Parsons Mngmt Ri accumulated 0.24% or 26,389 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 127,716 shares. Pnc Services Gp has invested 0.1% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

More recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Omnicom Public Relations Group Appoints Erin Lanuti to New Chief Innovation Officer Role – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Boasting A 45% Return On Equity, Is Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Omnicom dips as McDonald’s picks new agency – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entergy (NYSE:ETR) by 3,672 shares to 4,882 shares, valued at $503,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,404 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Barclays High Yield Bond (JNK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 46.88 million shares or 1.58% less from 47.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership holds 54,509 shares. Voloridge Management Ltd reported 20,921 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 188,780 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Bokf Na has 0.03% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Advsr Asset holds 0.05% or 25,728 shares. National Asset Management has 0.03% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 3,166 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.05% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) or 1.26 million shares. Melvin Capital Lp invested in 255,000 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Legal And General Grp Pcl holds 0% or 33,613 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement owns 8,991 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based Css Il has invested 0.05% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0.01% or 3,172 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement System owns 88,430 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cantillon Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 1.31 million shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 272,625 shares.