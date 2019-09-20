Mig Capital Stake In Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Was Has Upped; Sfe Investment Counsel Increases Stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp (HCSG)

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG) by 74.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 18,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.19% . The institutional investor held 43,555 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 million, up from 24,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.62. About 410,098 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES BOOSTED ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE ALLOWANCE IN 1Q; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES SEES EXPENSE OF 36C-38C/SHR IN 1Q; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Increased Accounts Receivable Allowance; 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q REV. $501.8M, EST. $505.2M; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Healthcare Services; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.00; 10/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $501.8 MLN VS $404.5 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 17,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 195,505 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.70M, up from 178,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $112.46. About 1.22 million shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net $218.7M; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zeke Cap Advsrs Lc owns 3,600 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Lc, a California-based fund reported 29 shares. Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.07% or 10,994 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.03% stake. Calamos Advisors Ltd Co reported 397,257 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.07% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 2,435 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Net. Ameritas Inv Prtn has 0.02% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 3,084 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.02% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.32% or 5,487 shares. Millennium Limited Com reported 4.18M shares stake. Illinois-based Oakbrook Invs Ltd has invested 0.11% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 2,497 shares. Guardian Trust holds 280,110 shares. Barnett And Com Inc reported 29,354 shares.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $620.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 11,953 shares to 73,735 shares, valued at $29.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 158,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 486,806 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

