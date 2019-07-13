Mig Capital Stake In Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) Was Has Boosted; Wpx Energy (WPX) Position Boosted by Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 7.27M shares traded or 0.76% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 02/04/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1; 13/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 113,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 989,801 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.70 million, up from 876,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Cogent Communications Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.93. About 128,090 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 16.64% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 14/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 09/03/2018 DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now F83.SG; 29/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO- COGENT JURONG ISLAND AWARDED TO SH DESIGN & BUILD PTE A CONTRACT FOR S$94.9 MLN TO DESIGN &ERECT FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 27; 30/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference May 14; 23/04/2018 – CCOI: ISS RECOMMENDATION VS SAY-ON-PAY VOTE THIS YR UNWARRANTED; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q SERVICE REV. $128.7M, EST. $128.0M; 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications Raises Dividend to 52c

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $737.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 5.23 million shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $9.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 516,000 shares, and cut its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN).

