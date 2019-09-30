Mig Capital Stake in Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Trimmed as Stock Price Rose; Cerner (CERN) Share Value Rose While Kanawha Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $1.60 Million

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 36.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 206,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 355,251 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.53M, down from 562,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $96.64. About 188,961 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F

Kanawha Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 64.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc sold 21,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 11,830 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $867,000, down from 33,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $68.16. About 2.67M shares traded or 36.07% up from the average. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – EXPANDS $500 MLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WAS APPROVED ON MAY 23, 2017, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE AMOUNT TO $1 BLN; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Adj EPS $2.45-Adj EPS $2.55; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 21/05/2018 – CERNER REPORTS AMENDMENT TO SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Total Authorized Buyback Now Stands at $1 Billion; 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services

More notable recent Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Share Price Increased 133% – Yahoo Finance” on September 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Armstrong World Industries to Acquire Architectural Components Group, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on January 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Armstrong World Industries Announces Initiation of Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “European Commission Approves Proposed Sale of Armstrong World Industries EMEA and Pacific Rim Business to Knauf International – GlobeNewswire” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Armstrong World Industries Declares Cash Dividend for First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $63.28 million for 18.58 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 46.88 million shares or 1.58% less from 47.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 3,308 shares. Rice Hall James Ltd Liability Company accumulated 274,237 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Highstreet Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Piedmont Invest Advsr invested in 0.01% or 3,578 shares. Wellington Management Grp Llp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Manufacturers Life The reported 0.01% stake. Assetmark holds 0% or 136 shares in its portfolio. 1.40 million are held by Fmr. Brinker Capital invested in 0.13% or 36,214 shares. Covington Cap reported 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Glenmede Tru Com Na has 0% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Mrj Capital Incorporated reported 45,230 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 6,989 shares. Natixis Lp reported 83,214 shares stake.

Kanawha Capital Management Llc, which manages about $739.11M and $729.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse All (VEU) by 7,325 shares to 25,072 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 461 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CERN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 256.67 million shares or 0.15% more from 256.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,600 are owned by Jefferies Limited Liability Com. Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 150 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt invested in 88,833 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Lc holds 29 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And has 0.01% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 1,099 shares. Advsr Mngmt Limited Liability reported 51,726 shares. 29,850 are owned by Westwood Group Inc. Mitchell Capital Mgmt holds 0.58% or 23,710 shares. Moreover, Prudential Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Crestwood Grp Limited Liability Corp stated it has 5,700 shares. Country Club Commerce Na reported 12,013 shares stake. 497,126 are owned by Principal Fincl. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.02M shares. Mackenzie Corp reported 869,915 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company stated it has 119,413 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.