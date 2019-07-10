Mig Capital Raised Its Holding in Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) by $6.15 Million; As Nike (NKE) Valuation Declined, Myriad Asset Management LTD Increased Stake

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 113,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 989,801 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.70 million, up from 876,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Cogent Communications Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $61.13. About 172,258 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 16.64% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 23/04/2018 – CCOI:ISS NOT RECOMMENDING CO.’S INDEPENDENT DIRS IS UNWARRANTED; 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications 1Q EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.15; 20/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 27; 19/03/2018 – COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO- COGENT JURONG ISLAND AWARDED TO SH DESIGN & BUILD PTE A CONTRACT FOR S$94.9 MLN TO DESIGN &ERECT FACILITY; 09/03/2018 – DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now CSCMY; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 14C; 30/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference May 14; 09/03/2018 DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now F83.SG; 24/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15 million, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $88.04. About 5.91 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 GROSS MARGIN TO EXPAND; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s head of diversity Antoine Andrews leaves during review of corporate culture – Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 07/05/2018 – NIKE INC – ROSEMARY CLAIR BECOMES NEW VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S AND CESAR GARCIA BECOMES NEW VP, GM GLOBAL RUNNING, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 27/03/2018 – NKE: JUST IN: NFL owners approve a 10-year extension to league’s apparel deal with Nike. Will now extend through 2028. – ! $NKE; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Plays on the trade war theme; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues; 27/03/2018 – NFL, NIKE ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION FOR ON-FIELD RIGHTS

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zai Lab Ltd by 126,343 shares to 675,957 shares, valued at $19.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dfb Healthcare Acquistion Co by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn).

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $737.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 5.23 million shares to 1.74M shares, valued at $9.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 465,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,176 shares, and cut its stake in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc.