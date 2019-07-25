Mig Capital Raised Its Electronic Arts (EA) Holding by $1.19 Million; Share Price Declined; As Xpo Logistics (Put) (XPO) Stock Price Declined, Cypress Funds Decreased Holding

Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Put) (XPO) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00 million, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $64.83. About 592,044 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 08/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 23/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Chief Operating Officer; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 200.4 MLN VS EUR 204.9 MLN YEAR AGO; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Rev $4.19B; 13/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics CIO Mario Harik to Speak on Supply Chain Consumerization at Home Delivery World 2018; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS SAYS TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGET FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – XPO CEO LOOKING AT TARGEST IN NORTH AMERICA, WESTERN EUROPE

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 11,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 488,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.63M, up from 476,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $89.19. About 2.26M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 24/04/2018 – gr8 People Announces 2018 Global Customer Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $737.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 465,258 shares to 54,176 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 86,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. Another trade for 1,250 shares valued at $114,710 was made by Miele Laura on Friday, February 1. 12,000 shares valued at $1.23M were sold by Bruzzo Chris on Monday, February 11. 3,000 shares valued at $306,330 were sold by Schatz Jacob J. on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability invested in 6,135 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 9,745 were accumulated by Anderson Hoagland. Moore Management Lp invested in 450,000 shares. Logan Management has invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Swiss Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 1.01M shares. American Natl Insur Tx stated it has 39,575 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. 311,284 were accumulated by Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Rothschild Communications Asset Mngmt Us Inc owns 0.11% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 102,730 shares. Majedie Asset Management, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 47,451 shares. Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 0.02% or 25,049 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 1.49M shares. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Inc invested in 217,423 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Regions Fincl Corp has 30,998 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Analysts await XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.98 per share. XPO’s profit will be $96.55M for 15.44 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by XPO Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 105.88% EPS growth.

