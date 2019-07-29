Mig Capital Raised Its Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) Position by $6.15 Million as Share Value Rose; Arista Networks (ANET) Stake Raised by Partnervest Advisory Services Llc

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 113,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 989,801 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.70 million, up from 876,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Cogent Communications Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $63.51. About 127,284 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 16.64% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 24/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 09/03/2018 DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now F83.SG; 08/05/2018 – TATA STEEL LTD – SALE PROCESS WILL COVER FIVE BUSINESS UNITS – COGENT, KALZIP, FIRSTEEL, TATA STEEL ISTANBUL METALS, ENGINEERING STEELS SERVICE CENTRE; 23/04/2018 – CCOI: ISS RECOMMENDATION VS SAY-ON-PAY VOTE THIS YR UNWARRANTED; 10/05/2018 – AgreeYa Solutions to Showcase Cogent 5.3 at 2018 NCBA Spring Conference; 29/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now CSCMY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCOI); 23/04/2018 – CCOI:ISS NOT RECOMMENDING CO.’S INDEPENDENT DIRS IS UNWARRANTED; 19/03/2018 – COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO- COGENT JURONG ISLAND AWARDED TO SH DESIGN & BUILD PTE A CONTRACT FOR S$94.9 MLN TO DESIGN &ERECT FACILITY

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 129.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 1,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,187 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688,000, up from 951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $272.98. About 677,520 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has declined 1.90% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 24/03/2018 – Arista Networks Access Event Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Arista Demonstrates Cloud-Grade Routing at MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress 2018; 03/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Arista Tanks; Pandora, Viavi Surge — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t

More notable recent Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Arista Networks (ANET) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “I’ve Been Boasting For 3 Weeks About What I Got Right, Time To Confess What I Got Wrong – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Juniper Networks -3.4% as Citi sees outrun expectations – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of Arista Networks Tumbled Today – Motley Fool” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Arista Networks Stock Already Reflects Bright Growth Prospects, Morgan Stanley Says In Downgrade – Benzinga” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $418.45M and $241.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,054 shares to 3,814 shares, valued at $307,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,954 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

More notable recent Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cogent Launches Notes Offering – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Guggenheim’s Takeaways From Meeting With Cogent Communications’ CEO – Benzinga” published on February 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cogent Communications declares CAD 0.60 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Close Look At Alphabet Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:GOOG.L) 16% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cogent Communications CEO to Present at Upcoming Conference – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold CCOI shares while 53 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 40.49 million shares or 0.91% less from 40.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Com owns 140,436 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 12,000 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 467,586 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdg Communications Ltd has 1,670 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hsbc Hldgs Pcl has 0.01% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 37,472 shares. Personal Capital Advsrs Corp holds 0.06% or 105,744 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp stated it has 5,600 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability invested in 27,450 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 15,600 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Etrade Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 6,177 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Trexquant Limited Partnership reported 6,196 shares. Azimuth Capital Mngmt holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 66,770 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Ubs Asset Management Americas has 32,897 shares.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $737.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 200,000 shares to 516,000 shares, valued at $31.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 465,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,176 shares, and cut its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).