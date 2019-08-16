Mig Capital Raised Its Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) Holding by $6.15 Million; Robotti Robert Trimmed Position in Builders Firstsource (BLDR) by $371,540 as Stock Value Rose

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 113,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.15% . The hedge fund held 989,801 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.70M, up from 876,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Cogent Communications Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.55. About 189,871 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 21.29% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 03/05/2018 – COGENT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR, FROM 50C, EST. 52C; 20/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 27; 09/03/2018 DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now F83.SG; 25/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 6; 19/03/2018 – COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO- COGENT JURONG ISLAND AWARDED TO SH DESIGN & BUILD PTE A CONTRACT FOR S$94.9 MLN TO DESIGN &ERECT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q SERVICE REV. $128.7M, EST. $128.0M; 23/04/2018 – CCOI: ISS RECOMMENDATION VS SAY-ON-PAY VOTE THIS YR UNWARRANTED; 14/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $44.2M, EST. $44.1M; 08/05/2018 – TATA STEEL LTD – SALE PROCESS WILL COVER FIVE BUSINESS UNITS – COGENT, KALZIP, FIRSTEEL, TATA STEEL ISTANBUL METALS, ENGINEERING STEELS SERVICE CENTRE

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert analyzed 28,580 shares as the company's stock rose 19.72% . The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.07 million, down from 2.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.72. About 812,845 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold CCOI shares while 53 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 40.49 million shares or 0.91% less from 40.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 249,038 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 0.03% stake. Citadel Ltd holds 0% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) or 65,565 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 141 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability holds 0% or 69 shares in its portfolio. 27,036 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc has invested 0.01% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). California State Teachers Retirement reported 64,137 shares. 27,450 were reported by Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Co. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.01% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 0% or 48,281 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Citigroup accumulated 35,994 shares. Blackrock accumulated 6.72 million shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $737.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 200,000 shares to 516,000 shares, valued at $31.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 5.23 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.74M shares, and cut its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT).

