Mig Capital Position in T Mobile Us (TMUS) Has Lifted by $23.75 Million as Shares Rose; As Aon Plc (AON) Share Value Rose, Holder Cantillon Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82 million, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $189.18. About 842,678 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 25/04/2018 – Aon chief warns sector must innovate or lose relevance; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 114.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 344,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 645,044 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.57M, up from 300,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $77.27. About 2.21 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 16/04/2018 – T-MOBILE SETTLEMENT ANNOUNCED BY FCC IN EMAIL STATEMENT; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile hired lobbying firm linked with former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski; 26/04/2018 – BRIEF-Softbank Shares Up More Than 4 Percent After Sources Say T-Mobile And Sprint Make Progress, Aim For Deal Next Week; 21/05/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Boost Mobile USA Raises Concerns that Prepaid Customers are Being Forgotten in Sprint/T-Mobile Merger; 03/05/2018 – SoftBank Taps Sprint CEO as Operating Chief After T-Mobile Deal; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 71C; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Japan’s SoftBank soars after sources say T-Mobile and Sprint make progress in talks; 15/03/2018 – T-Mobile Takes Flight, Sets Two World Records with Galaxy S9, S9+; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value

