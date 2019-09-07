Mig Capital Position in Groupon (GRPN) Has Trimmed as Stock Price Declined; Haemonetics (HAE) Holder Baldwin Brothers Has Trimmed Position by $522,348 as Stock Value Rose

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 720,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 16.28 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.80 million, down from 17.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.54. About 4.24M shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – GROUPON: VOUCHERCLOUD CAN ACCELERATE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Groupon; 03/05/2018 – GROUPON INKS PARTNERSHIP WITH LOCAL CLASSES LEADER COURSEHORSE; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6.50 FROM $6.00; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $260M-$270M; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CFO SAYS GOT TO HIGHER REVENUE PER CUSTOMER FASTER; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS MAY EXPLORE NEW CATEGORIES FOR GROUPON+; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CEO SAYS GIFTCLOUD WILL HELP CREATE LOYALTY PROGRAMS

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (HAE) by 50.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 6,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.81% . The institutional investor held 5,899 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516,000, down from 11,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $127.54. About 323,203 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4th Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: HAEMONETICS 1Q ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q REV. $233.6M, EST. $227.0M; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES FY ’19 REV UP 3%-5%; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ SHR $2.00 – $2.30; 13/04/2018 – FDA: Acrodose PLus and PL Systems by Haemonetics: Recall – Low pH Readings for Platelets Stored in CLX HP Bag; 10/04/2018 – Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results: May 8, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Haemonetics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Names Said Bolorforosh Chief Technology Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Llc reported 5.20M shares. State Street Corp has 10.31 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mig Cap Lc holds 7.84% or 16.28 million shares. Ameritas Investment Prns reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). North Star Inv holds 30,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 990,820 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank invested in 832,166 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability reported 12.85 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. New York-based Gamco Et Al has invested 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). 1.34 million are held by Pdt Prtnrs Lc. Mackay Shields Lc reported 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). P2 Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has 18.57 million shares for 5.48% of their portfolio. Sessa Cap Im LP invested in 1.54% or 3.11 million shares.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $129,000 activity.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $737.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 344,183 shares to 645,044 shares, valued at $44.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 49,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 725,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 26.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.56 per share. HAE’s profit will be $36.31 million for 44.91 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Haemonetics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.35% negative EPS growth.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $671.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 24,177 shares to 313,088 shares, valued at $8.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 85,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HAE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.86 million shares or 0.74% less from 49.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,729 are held by Tudor Investment Et Al. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 0.15% or 398,642 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). First Citizens Fincl Bank stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Numerixs Inv Technology holds 600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Reilly Finance Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 125 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% stake. Systematic Management LP has 0.05% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 15,070 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 3,200 shares. Northern Corp invested in 831,129 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 8,886 shares. Endurant Mgmt LP invested 0.23% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Magnetar Finance Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Goldman Sachs has 215,870 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $15.90 million activity.