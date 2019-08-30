Mig Capital Position in Groupon (GRPN) Has Decreased by $2.16 Million as Shares Declined; As Freeport (FCX) Stock Value Declined, Laurion Capital Management LP Lifted Position by $4.09 Million

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 76.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 340,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 786,700 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, up from 446,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.24. About 1.42M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SEES ADVANTAGES OF U.S. OVER LATAM AS IT WEIGHS OPPS; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT WOULDN’T RULE OUT INVESTING IN HIGH-RISK JURISDICTIONS; 01/05/2018 – CHINA LNG BUYING MAY SURPASS JAPAN’S IN 2-3 YRS: FREEPORT CEO; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN FCX.N WILL USE EXCESS CASH TO PAY DOWN DEBT; ALSO ASSESSING NUMBER OF FUTURE INVESTMENTS – CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICHARD ADKERSON; 25/04/2018 – FREEPORT’S LOCAL OPS ASKED TO HALT SOME ACTIVITIES: MINISTRY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCX); 15/05/2018 – ICAHN REDUCED FCX, MTW, XRX IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 COPPER SALES OF 993 MLN POUNDS WERE HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 SALES OF 809 MLN POUNDS; 21/03/2018 – Indonesia’s lnalum expects to line up Freeport sale bank financing soon; 28/03/2018 – $FCX $17+

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 720,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 16.28M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.80M, down from 17.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $2.525. About 1.16M shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS VOUCHERCLOUD PARENT CO. FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE $65M; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Groupon; 09/03/2018 Groupon Renews Lease for Kentucky Goods Fulfillment Center; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 02/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd. – CWEB.Com; 14/03/2018 – Groupon Recognizes the Top 10 Cities with the Friendliest Local Businesses; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.75 FROM $5.50; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $737.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 207,858 shares to 2.12M shares, valued at $51.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 344,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 645,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY).

More notable recent Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Groupon (GRPN) Down 3.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “White Brook Capital – Groupon, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Groupon (GRPN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should You Buy Groupon (GRPN) Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2018 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Groupon’s Presence AI Acquisition Is A Good Deal If It Didn’t Cost More Than $350 Million – Forbes” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll invested in 0% or 2 shares. Moreover, Alps Advisors has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 23,948 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Research holds 0% or 150,310 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited holds 0% or 5.20 million shares. Sessa Capital Im Lp reported 1.54% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Moreover, Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). First Tru Advsrs LP owns 21.07 million shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 5.76M shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co reported 37 shares. Cwm Lc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 6,931 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 2.55 million shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Moreover, Bluecrest Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Wells Fargo And Co Mn stated it has 7.09 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Management Limited Co accumulated 32.38 million shares or 0.46% of the stock. Amer Natl Insur Tx stated it has 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Violich reported 45,000 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Prudential Inc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). 496,785 were reported by Cibc Ww Markets. Profund Limited Co invested 0.03% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 525,525 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp reported 499,573 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns Incorporated holds 0.02% or 26,612 shares. Ellington Group Llc stated it has 0.24% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). 436,345 are held by British Columbia Invest Mgmt. Vanguard holds 153.45 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Brinker Cap owns 51,014 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Grassi Mgmt has 0.18% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 96,750 shares. Landscape Capital Management Ltd Co invested in 0.1% or 82,813 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.27 million activity. QUIRK KATHLEEN L also bought $524,340 worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) on Friday, June 7.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $7.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (Call) (NYSE:PBR) by 334,600 shares to 972,600 shares, valued at $15.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 680 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).