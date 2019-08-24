Mig Capital Position in Copart (CPRT) Cut by $12.00 Million as Shares Rose; As Micron Technology (MU) Shares Rose, Highland Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $1.91 Million

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 33.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 46,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 183,882 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, up from 137,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 27.55M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 27.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 516,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.26M, down from 716,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $73.68. About 872,510 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

More notable recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Toyota Motor (TM) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Copart (CPRT) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “American Axle (AXL) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “All S&P 500 company boards now include women – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $737.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 113,801 shares to 989,801 shares, valued at $53.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 49,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 725,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Blair William & Il has invested 0.31% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Veritable Lp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,058 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). 7,677 were reported by Dynamic Capital Limited. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.29% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). 59,392 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Lc. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% or 4,421 shares. Camarda Fin Advisors Limited Company has 14 shares. Rmb Ltd reported 0.14% stake. Fifth Third Commercial Bank has 6,058 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Company Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Andra Ap holds 0.13% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) or 73,600 shares. Strs Ohio reported 40,265 shares. 5,232 were reported by Contravisory Invest Mgmt Inc.

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.30M for 32.89 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Micron Technology Is Cheap as Chips, For a While Yet – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Micron: Spot Prices Up, More Important Contract Down – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: SSYS, MU, PYPL – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy MU Stock on Any Weakness Because Micron Has Turned the Corner – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, John G Ullman & Assocs has 0.06% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 8,685 shares. Platinum Investment Management Ltd has invested 2.5% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Retirement Of Alabama holds 522,007 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 132,381 were accumulated by Piedmont Invest Advsr. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc invested in 7,785 shares. Voya Inv Limited stated it has 466,245 shares. First Dallas Secs has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Illinois-based Zacks Invest Management has invested 0.17% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Communication holds 0.02% or 4,100 shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability reported 218,226 shares stake. Trustmark Commercial Bank Department has invested 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Welch Group Limited Liability Corp reported 6,110 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Tru Fund has 0.2% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 22,288 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Twin Capital Mngmt reported 138,375 shares.