Mig Capital Position in Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Lowered by $20.05 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Foresite Capital Management Ii Continues to Hold Position in Insmed (INSM)

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc increased its stake in Insmed Incorporated (INSM) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc bought 36,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.70% . The hedge fund held 955,462 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.46 million, up from 919,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Insmed Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $18.2. About 1.55 million shares traded or 23.39% up from the average. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 02/05/2018 – Insmed: Actively Preparing for Potential Pdt Launch of ALIS in 4Q 2018; 14/03/2018 Biopharmaceutical Veteran Joins CURE Pharmaceutical to Lead Manufacturing; 16/05/2018 – INSMED INC – PDUFA ACTION DATE SET FOR SEPTEMBER 28, 2018; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q R&D EXPENSES $30.1M; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SEES GETTING SIX-MONTH PRIORITY REVIEW; 29/03/2018 – Insmed Sees 6-Mo Priority Review, NDA Being Reviewed by Division of Anti-Infective Products; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SUBMITS NDA TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE CAUSED B; 24/05/2018 – Insmed Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 17 Days; 09/05/2018 – Insmed Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 15 Days; 16/05/2018 – INSMED: FDA ACCEPTS NDA FILING FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 36.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 206,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 355,251 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.53 million, down from 562,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $96.07. About 351,050 shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500.

More notable recent Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Insider Bets Paying Off At INSM As New 52-Week High Reached – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Insmed Inc (INSM) Chairman, President & CEO William Lewis Sold $10.4 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hereâ€™s Why Insmed Fell Hard Today – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Did Insmed Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold INSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 117.60 million shares or 52.97% more from 76.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Pa reported 249,177 shares stake. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 73,261 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Co has 0.05% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 41,754 shares. Ubs Oconnor Lc owns 40,000 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) or 1,566 shares. 13,935 were accumulated by Amalgamated Retail Bank. Ameritas Invest Prtn has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 710,339 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt LP reported 107,210 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp reported 37,806 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability owns 11,402 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Adage Partners Gru Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 84,759 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Century accumulated 148,026 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 46.88 million shares or 1.58% less from 47.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Limited Co invested in 102,467 shares or 0% of the stock. Covington Cap holds 127 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 15,981 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 30,849 shares. Chase Investment Counsel Corporation accumulated 10,140 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Wells Fargo Communications Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Co invested 0.61% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Cantillon Cap Mngmt Llc accumulated 1.31 million shares. Moreover, Natixis Advsrs LP has 0.07% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 83,214 shares. Alyeska Group LP holds 0.02% or 14,590 shares. 25,082 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company. Virtu Ltd Liability Co reported 0.07% stake. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Llc holds 12,395 shares. Cordasco accumulated 123 shares.

More notable recent Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “European Commission Approves Proposed Sale of Armstrong World Industries EMEA and Pacific Rim Business to Knauf International – GlobeNewswire” on December 07, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Armstrong World Industries Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on October 30, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Worry About Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWI) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Armstrong World Industries Have Soared 67% So Far in 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 09, 2019.