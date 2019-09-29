Mig Capital Position in Advanced Drain Sys Del (WMS) Has Boosted by $13.79 Million; As Telus (TU) Share Value Declined, Loudon Investment Management Has Lifted Its Stake

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 715.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 25,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 28,825 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06M, up from 3,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $35.35. About 584,233 shares traded or 44.83% up from the average. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 75.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 430,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.80 million, up from 569,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $32.36. About 177,889 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Advanced Drainage; 06/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE 4Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 23/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 31/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE PARTNERS HOLDINGS LLC – INTEND TO REVIEW THEIR INVESTMENT IN ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS ON A CONTINUING BASIS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMS); 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 29/05/2018 – Correct: Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M

More notable recent TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Media Advisory: TELUS launches IoT Shop, streamlines access to IoT connectivity – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Telus: 7% Dividend Growth From A SWAN Investment – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Our Perceived Risk Tolerance Levels Have Drifted Out Of Whack – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Safe High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $117.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 37,268 shares to 5,512 shares, valued at $760,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 39,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,780 shares, and cut its stake in Coach Inc (NYSE:COH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 19 investors sold WMS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 40.04 million shares or 3.22% less from 41.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 1.89M shares. Century Cos Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 28,326 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 35,191 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup invested in 40,286 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 1.23 million shares. 79,700 are held by Swiss National Bank & Trust. Moreover, Cooper Creek Ptnrs Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.39% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 30,962 shares. Art Ltd Liability Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). White Elm Ltd Liability holds 3.43% or 425,209 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Fuller Thaler Asset Inc reported 497,376 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Berkshire Prtnrs Lc has invested 18.33% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 7,829 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc invested in 0.15% or 33,780 shares.