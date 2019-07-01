Mig Capital Lowered Groupon (GRPN) Position as Valuation Declined; As Mks Instrument (MKSI) Market Valuation Declined, Highbridge Capital Management Has Upped by $1.07 Million Its Holding

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 720,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16.28M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.80M, down from 17.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03 billion market cap company. It closed at $3.58 lastly. It is down 31.83% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 02/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd. – CWEB.Com; 21/04/2018 – DJ Groupon Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRPN); 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS VOUCHERCLOUD PARENT CO. FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE $65M; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Backlash grows against Groupon for racial slur on website; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. $0; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RAISED TO $280 MLN TO $290 MLN; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON: VOUCHERCLOUD CAN ACCELERATE INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 Groupon Renews Lease for Kentucky Goods Fulfillment Center; 09/05/2018 – Groupon 1Q Loss/Shr 1c

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI) by 17.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 11,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 77,496 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21M, up from 66,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mks Instrument Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43B market cap company. The stock increased 4.55% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $81.43. About 259,837 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 28.98% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys 1.4% Position in MKS Instruments; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Rev $554.3M; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.91-EPS $2.18; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Adj EPS $2.07; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – DIVIDEND REPRESENTS AN 11% INCREASE FROM LAST QUARTER’S DIVIDEND; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ. NET REV. $554M, EST. $530.8M; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.09 TO $2.36, EST. $2.06; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.09-Adj EPS $2.36; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR; 19/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Hancock Holding, MKS Instruments, Second Sight Medical Products, Eclipse Re

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc (Prn) by 10.00 million shares to 20.00 million shares, valued at $26.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Frontier Corp by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MKSI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 50.33 million shares or 1.10% more from 49.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Serv Net Ltd Llc holds 140 shares. Blackrock accumulated 4.96 million shares. Dubuque Bankshares And stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.06% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Utah Retirement invested in 10,100 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 231 shares. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated has invested 0.02% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 13,056 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 0.05% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Mckinley Cap Management Ltd Liability Delaware holds 0.01% or 935 shares in its portfolio. 4.99M are owned by Vanguard Gp. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co has 0% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 1,104 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 0.03% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Bb&T Securities Ltd stated it has 0% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Arizona State Retirement System invested in 38,917 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freshford Mngmt Ltd holds 2.7% or 3.96 million shares. 248,028 are owned by Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can. Illinois-based Group Incorporated One Trading LP has invested 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 12,305 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 200 shares. Pnc Gru Inc has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). 1,274 are owned by Moody Savings Bank Tru Division. Coatue Ltd Co owns 317,354 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has 37 shares. Moors & Cabot has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Envestnet Asset Inc has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Citigroup holds 0% or 196,770 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability stated it has 1.53 million shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 202,970 shares. Carroll Fin Associates holds 2 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

