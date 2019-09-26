Mig Capital Lifted Its Advanced Drain Sys Del (WMS) Stake by $13.79 Million; Share Value Rose; As General Motors Co (GM) Market Value Rose, Holder Oldfield Partners Llp Has Trimmed Holding

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased its stake in General Motors Co (GM) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 1.93 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.40 million, down from 1.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in General Motors Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $37.11. About 7.85M shares traded or 4.34% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 07/03/2018 – GM will increase production of the Chevrolet Bolt later this year at its Orion Assembly plant near Detroit to meet growing global demand for the all-electric model; 13/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS’ GM.N KOREA UNIT APPLIES FOR FOREIGN INVESTMENT ZONE DESIGNATION FOR ITS FACTORY SITE – INCHEON CITY OFFICIAL; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Giants’ crucial draft decision similar to the one ex-GM faced; 28/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS TO GROW BOTH IN THE UNITED STATES AND CHINA, AND THIS VOLUME INCREASE “WILL LEAD TO A 100 PCT INCREASE IN CADILLAC PROFITABILUITY OVER THE NEXT FOUR YEARS” – NY AUTO; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Rates GM Financial Consumer Automobile Receivables Trust 2018-2; 18/03/2018 – Disputes with temporary workers add to GM Korea’s challenges; 20/04/2018 – GM SAYS AT A MEETING FRIDAY, SENIOR SOUTH KOREAN GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS ASKED THAT GM KOREA DELAY A BOARD VOTE ON FILING FOR BANKRUPTCY PROTECTION; 31/05/2018 – SoftBank Vision Fund to inject $2.25bn into GM’s self-driving car unit; 04/04/2018 – General Motors: Support Positive Trade Relationship Between U.S., China; 01/05/2018 – Inteva Products Named 2017 GM Supplier of the Year

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 75.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 430,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.80 million, up from 569,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $32.52. About 275,441 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMS); 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.375 BLN TO $1.425 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE 4Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 29/05/2018 – Correct: Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 31/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS – EXPANDED BOARD & APPOINTED ROSS M. JONES AND MICHAEL B. COLEMAN TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCIES, EFFECTIVE MAY 23; 06/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 38,500 shares to 196,200 shares, valued at $6.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cia De Minas Buena. (NYSE:BVN) by 625,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE).

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.70B for 4.91 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $96.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 206,749 shares to 355,251 shares, valued at $34.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

