Mig Capital Increases Stake in T Mobile Us (TMUS); As Forward Air (FWRD) Valuation Declined, Cortina Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Forward Air Corp (FWRD) by 47.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 69,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,453 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, down from 145,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Forward Air Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $59.21. About 124,798 shares traded. Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) has risen 6.44% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical FWRD News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Forward Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FWRD); 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR 1Q EPS $0.60; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR SEES 2Q YEAR-ON-YEAR REV. GROWTH TO BE 16% TO 20%; 19/03/2018 – Forward Air Corporation to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Transports and Industrials Conference on Thursday, March 22, 2018; 16/03/2018 Forward Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air Sees 2Q EPS 73c-EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air 1Q EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR CORP FWRD.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 114.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 344,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 645,044 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.57 million, up from 300,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $76.23. About 1.32 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile jump on deal talk reboot report; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing – source [20:46 BST09 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CTO: DEAL REVIEW GOING IN 3 LANES: FCC, DOJ AND CFIUS; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE BOOSTS BUYBACK TO $9B; 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint face similar issues amid calendar uncertainty –; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile for Sprint: Will Masa Son Now Get His Price? — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 16/04/2018 – Settlement with T-Mobile for Rural Call Completion Violations; 03/05/2018 – The new company will have two headquarters in Washington state and Kansas and will be led by T-Mobile’s John Legere

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $737.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 29,209 shares to 178,392 shares, valued at $20.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 5.23 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.74 million shares, and cut its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.32M were accumulated by Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership. Voloridge Mngmt Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.1% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Smithfield Trust has invested 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt Limited stated it has 51,698 shares. Nomura invested in 0.05% or 159,422 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 5,800 shares. Fosun Ltd has invested 0.06% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Chesley Taft & Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 27,410 shares. Kellner Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.19% or 25,300 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 7,791 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability owns 205 shares. Seatown Pte Limited invested in 373,816 shares or 3.04% of the stock. Nordea Inv Management accumulated 0% or 14,493 shares. Bloom Tree Prtn Limited Liability reported 786,504 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold FWRD shares while 65 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 26.90 million shares or 3.29% less from 27.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt holds 314,800 shares. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Co stated it has 48,706 shares. 1.30 million are owned by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. Tributary Ltd Liability Corporation reported 436,404 shares stake. Opus Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.33% or 18,886 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.01% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And, a New York-based fund reported 317,817 shares. River Road Asset Ltd Com reported 293,789 shares stake. 10,777 were accumulated by Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Com. Credit Suisse Ag reported 20,680 shares. Moreover, Cardinal Capital Management has 0.47% invested in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). First Advsr LP reported 104,165 shares. Riverhead Ltd owns 3,188 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.04% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Advisory Networks Ltd Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 400 shares.

Analysts await Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 1.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.82 per share. FWRD’s profit will be $23.65M for 17.83 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Forward Air Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.69% EPS growth.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 16,754 shares to 351,439 shares, valued at $11.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marinemax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 42,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 377,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd.

