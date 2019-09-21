Mig Capital Increases Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL); As Xilinx (XLNX) Share Price Declined, C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Lowered Position

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 17,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 195,505 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.70M, up from 178,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $111.68. About 867,579 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 50.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 3,590 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $423,000, down from 7,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.82% or $7.07 during the last trading session, reaching $96.55. About 11.13 million shares traded or 256.92% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.87M for 25.95 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Financial Gp Incorporated reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Pictet Asset invested in 1.28 million shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Com has 0.06% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Highland Capital Management Limited Co has 61,362 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Company reported 0.18% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 2.13M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Motco accumulated 567 shares. 730 are held by Guardian Life Insur Company Of America. 1.65M were accumulated by Nordea Ab. Teacher Retirement Of Texas accumulated 293,844 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada holds 5,371 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 12,700 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd accumulated 194,050 shares. Advent Cap Mgmt De has invested 0.05% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 50,262 were reported by Metropolitan Life Ny.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15 million and $100.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mettler (NYSE:MTD) by 609 shares to 1,194 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 19,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Us Agg Bd Etf (AGG).

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Xilinx, Norfolk Southern and Iqvia Holdings – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Communications Market Boost Xilinx (XLNX) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Intel Gains Ground to Compete in the Multibillion-Dollar FPGA Market – The Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Close Look At Xilinx, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:XLNX) 22% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Howe Rusling accumulated 68 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of owns 20,795 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 0.01% or 7,542 shares. Dsm Cap Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.78% or 1.01 million shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.22% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Rampart Mgmt Com Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 12,533 shares. Synovus stated it has 4,176 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Invest Ltd Com has 0.24% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 51,656 shares. Hendley & Comm accumulated 4,200 shares. Fiera Cap holds 0% or 1,894 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,435 shares. 1.89 million were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc. Tiger Limited Liability Corp holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 17,590 shares.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $620.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 11,953 shares to 73,735 shares, valued at $29.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 158,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 486,806 shares, and cut its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN).