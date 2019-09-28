Mig Capital Increases Stake in Advanced Drain Sys Del (WMS); Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Market Valuation Rose While Fsi Group Upped Position by $2.21 Million

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 55.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 38,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The hedge fund held 109,167 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.28M, up from 70,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $56.61. About 501,306 shares traded or 9.42% up from the average. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP); 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 75.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 430,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.80 million, up from 569,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $32.36. About 200,261 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 06/03/2018 Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 23/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE EVP, CO-COO FUSSNER TO RETIRE; 31/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS – EXPANDED BOARD & APPOINTED ROSS M. JONES AND MICHAEL B. COLEMAN TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCIES, EFFECTIVE MAY 23; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N FY2019 REV VIEW $1.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.375 BLN TO $1.425 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 30/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Appoints New Directors; 31/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE PARTNERS HOLDINGS LLC – INTEND TO REVIEW THEIR INVESTMENT IN ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS ON A CONTINUING BASIS

More notable recent Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Only 4 Days Left To Cash In On Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Advanced Drainage Systems proposes $350M senior notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. â€“ WMS – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Advanced Drainage Systems Elects Manuel Perez De La Mesa to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 19 investors sold WMS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 40.04 million shares or 3.22% less from 41.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Company Mn owns 64,518 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 62,577 are owned by Principal Fincl Group Incorporated. Ack Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 1.13 million shares or 7.19% of its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Pcl has invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Rhumbline Advisers owns 49,202 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 31,567 shares. Susquehanna Group Llp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 26,935 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Co stated it has 534,487 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global Invests Com invested in 15,221 shares. Shell Asset holds 12,563 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ledyard Financial Bank invested in 10,602 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Fmr Limited Liability Corp owns 709 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab invested in 0% or 246,060 shares. 10,649 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $96.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 206,749 shares to 355,251 shares, valued at $34.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71B and $84.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 405,286 shares to 29,229 shares, valued at $144,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 50,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,114 shares, and cut its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold PNFP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 58.54 million shares or 0.98% less from 59.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corp accumulated 2.46M shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.49 million shares. Artisan Partners Partnership accumulated 0.13% or 1.26 million shares. 41,043 are held by Morgan Stanley. Mariner Ltd Com invested in 9,158 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Diversified reported 139,797 shares. Bragg Advisors has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). 10,342 were reported by Shell Asset. Raymond James & Assocs holds 75,961 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Laurion Management LP reported 0.01% stake. Sg Americas Ltd Co stated it has 49,565 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Zebra Cap Limited Com holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 3,613 shares. Alphaone Investment Service Limited Liability Co owns 19,696 shares. Moreover, Huntington National Bank has 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Aquiline Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has 100% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 2.18 million shares.