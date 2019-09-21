Mig Capital Increases Stake in Advanced Drain Sys Del (WMS); Incyte (INCY) Holder Capital International Sarl Has Trimmed Its Position by $663,600

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (INCY) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 7,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 29,738 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53 million, down from 37,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Incyte Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.96% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $81.21. About 1.44M shares traded or 23.91% up from the average. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 06/04/2018 – INCYTE & MERCK & CO. EPACADOSTAT STUDY DID NOT MEET ENDPOINT; 18/04/2018 – Roche expands indication for cobas® EGFR Mutation Test v2 as a companion diagnostic with TAGRISSO®; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s cancer drug fails trial, marking major blow for immunotherapy combination treatment; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 02/05/2018 – Incyte at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 1; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN)

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 75.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 430,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.80M, up from 569,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $32.76. About 660,077 shares traded or 68.25% up from the average. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $60M-$70M; 29/05/2018 – WMS SEES FY NET SALES $1.38B TO $1.43B, EST. $1.39B; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Sales $1.375B-$1.425B; 23/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Narrows 4Q Loss; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 30/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Appoints New Directors; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 8C/SHR, WAS 7C, EST. 8C; 06/03/2018 Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 11c

More notable recent Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100000 to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “46 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LB, NBR, UVV and WMS among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Advanced Drainage Systems declares $0.09 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $96.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 206,749 shares to 355,251 shares, valued at $34.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 19 investors sold WMS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 40.04 million shares or 3.22% less from 41.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Company holds 501,475 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Campbell Com Invest Adviser Ltd holds 0.24% or 16,284 shares. Dsam Prns (London) stated it has 25,652 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). 1.32 million are owned by Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 79,700 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Benjamin F Edwards And Inc holds 270 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 262,474 shares. 745,942 were reported by Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability. Manufacturers Life Com The invested in 0% or 23,227 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0.01% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 6,510 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.67, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold INCY shares while 128 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 188.94 million shares or 0.12% more from 188.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cim Ltd invested in 0.42% or 14,401 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The reported 1.01M shares stake. Two Sigma Lc has 0% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Shikiar Asset Mngmt invested in 22,500 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Tradewinds Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 200 shares. Cleararc accumulated 0.07% or 2,718 shares. Cibc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.05% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). 904,309 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0.04% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Federated Pa stated it has 329,305 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia invested 0.07% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 74,539 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Kbc Nv holds 120,636 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of March 2020 Options Trading For Incyte (INCY) – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BriaCell to Present September 19th at 2nd Annual Next Gen Immuno-Oncology Congress in Philadelphia – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Incyte (INCY) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY), Incyte (INCY) Baricitinib Met Primary Endpoint in BREEZE-AD7 Trial – StreetInsider.com” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With A 12% Return On Equity, Is Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.