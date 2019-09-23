Mig Capital Increases Holding in Advanced Drain Sys Del (WMS); As Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Share Value Rose, Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Trimmed Its Position by $668,817

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 8,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.38% . The institutional investor held 378,205 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.97 million, down from 386,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Group 1 Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $86.16. About 259,996 shares traded or 37.34% up from the average. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has risen 18.60% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical GPI News: 26/04/2018 – Group 1 Auto: There Were No non-GAAP Adjustments for 1Q; 26/04/2018 – Group 1 Auto 1Q Net $35.8M; 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 – PEAK IN NEW VEHICLE MARKET IN U.S. & U.K. AND MORE NEARLY-NEW, OFF-LEASE USED VEHICLES INTO THESE MARKETS PRESSURING CO’S MARGINS; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: GPI May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Consecutive Gain; 19/04/2018 – DJ Group 1 Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPI); 19/03/2018 – GROUP 1 SEES 1Q RESULTS HURT BY ACTIONS; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE INC – EXPANDS PRESENCE IN BRAZIL, ACQUIRES NEW TOYOTA MARKET AREA IN SÃO PAULO; 19/03/2018 – Group 1 Announces Market Conditions and Costs Associated With Strategic Initiatives Will Negatively Impact 1Q Results; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – MAJOR EXPANSION TO EXISTING HONDA DEALERSHIP LOCATED IN SÃO PAULO SUBURB OF SÃO BERNARDO DO CAMPO; 16/04/2018 – GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE – ALSO ANNOUNCED EXPANSION AND RELOCATION OF ONE OF ITS SÃO PAULO HONDA DEALERSHIPS LOCATED IN SUBURB OF SÃO BERNARDO DO CAMPO

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 75.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 430,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.80 million, up from 569,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $32.76. About 313,575 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $60M-$70M; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE 4Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 23/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 29/05/2018 – Correct: Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Advanced Drainage; 06/03/2018 Advanced Drainage Systems Launches “ADS Installation Guides” Mobile App; 29/05/2018 – WMS SEES FY NET SALES $1.38B TO $1.43B, EST. $1.39B; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Sales $1.375B-$1.425B

Analysts await Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.80 EPS, up 13.36% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.47 per share. GPI’s profit will be $52.00 million for 7.69 P/E if the $2.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Group 1 Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.06% negative EPS growth.

