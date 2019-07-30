Mig Capital Increased Holding in Electronic Arts (EA) by $1.19 Million; As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stock Rose, Abrams Capital Management LP Decreased Its Position by $4.63 Million

Abrams Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp sold 231,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.53M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.68M, down from 8.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.65. About 12.12 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 11/04/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS WORKING TO MAKE SURE ‘IN SHORT ORDER’ THAT THE KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION GOES AHEAD; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN- GIVEN CURRENT UNCERTAIN CONDITIONS OF TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT, KML IS NOT UPDATING ITS COST, SCHEDULE ESTIMATE AT THIS TIME; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 29/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS AT THIS POINT DOESN’T THINK ALBERTA BUYING TRANS MOUNTAIN IS NECESSARY; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Expects Its Approximately 30% Shr of After-Tax Proceeds to Be Approximately C$1.25B; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S: KINDER MORGAN’S SALE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE; 17/05/2018 – British Columbia delegation pushes for stalled oil pipeline in Alberta; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS WILL DO EVERYTHING NECESSARY TO ENSURE KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE CONSTRUCTION STARTS ON SCHEDULE LATER THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – LONDON – CANADIAN PM TRUDEAU SAYS HAS ASKED FINANCE MINISTER TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH KINDER MORGAN ON PIPELINE; 08/05/2018 – Canadian pension fund raised stake in Kinder Morgan – Financial Post

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 11,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 488,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.63M, up from 476,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $88.79. About 3.71 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. 1,250 shares were sold by Miele Laura, worth $114,710. $306,330 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by Schatz Jacob J.. Shares for $1.23M were sold by Bruzzo Chris on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Co has 19,153 shares. Leisure Capital owns 8,608 shares. 28,885 were reported by Advsrs Asset Mgmt. Pennsylvania-based Hudock Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda has 7.79% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 521,231 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 33,845 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bbva Compass Natl Bank reported 3,969 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel owns 43,018 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 5,977 shares. South Dakota Council holds 5,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Cwm Limited Co has invested 0.08% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Intrust Commercial Bank Na holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 1,991 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Company owns 0.17% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 3.33 million shares.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $737.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 29,209 shares to 178,392 shares, valued at $20.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 5.23M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.74 million shares, and cut its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 67,420 shares or 0.08% of the stock. First Allied Advisory stated it has 0.08% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). First Mercantile holds 0.24% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 50,515 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 29,869 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, Macquarie Gp Ltd has 0.05% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 957,835 shares. Griffin Asset reported 0.52% stake. Dorsey Whitney Communications Ltd Liability holds 0.05% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) or 16,933 shares. Cv Starr And holds 4.78% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 543,204 shares. Benedict Advsrs Inc has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Ronna Sue Cohen reported 0.5% stake. Violich Cap Mgmt Inc reported 14,477 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 22,892 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Inv Advisors has 48,604 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. 23,487 were reported by Meridian Investment Counsel.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $497.91 million for 23.47 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.