Mig Capital Holding In Electronic Arts (EA) Was Has Boosted; Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Trimmed Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stake by $2.09 Million

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 11,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 488,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.63 million, up from 476,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.91. About 2.87M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc sold 20,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 70,342 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, down from 90,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $115.93. About 1.94M shares traded or 9.57% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $737.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 86,071 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $55.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 516,000 shares, and cut its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Should Owners of Electronic Arts Stock Be Worried About the CEOâ€™s Share Sales? – Investorplace.com” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Gains From Expanding Games Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EA Did What It Does Best – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Esports and Lucrative Licenses Might Save Electronic Arts Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts (EA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt owns 16,225 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd owns 0.14% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 6,830 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As, a Norway-based fund reported 33,845 shares. Carroll holds 100 shares. Moreover, Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability Corp has 0.5% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 157,831 shares. Doliver Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.69% or 16,895 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 526,921 are owned by Nordea Investment Ab. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co reported 169,099 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Bank has invested 0.11% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.15% or 99,551 shares in its portfolio. Sit Inv Associates Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Allen Invest Lc, New York-based fund reported 2,446 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.24% or 80,900 shares in its portfolio. Kj Harrison & Ptnrs accumulated 0.54% or 15,200 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 100 shares. Private Trust Na invested 0.28% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Prudential Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 28,700 shares. 7,360 were accumulated by Mcrae Capital Mgmt Incorporated. Gamco Et Al reported 705,711 shares. Cognios Capital Limited Liability invested in 22,813 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Llc, Minnesota-based fund reported 26,355 shares. Guyasuta Inv Advsr Inc holds 18,005 shares. United Automobile Association stated it has 297,887 shares. Jennison Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Chesley Taft & Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.1% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Element Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 18,802 shares. Alabama-based Oakworth Cap has invested 0.09% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Spectrum Management Gp reported 0.69% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62 million for 25.42 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.