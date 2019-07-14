Mig Capital Holding in Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) Has Increased by $6.15 Million; Rk Capital Management Stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) Has Upped as Share Price Rose

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (CCOI) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 113,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 989,801 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.70 million, up from 876,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Cogent Communications Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.93. About 128,090 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 16.64% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 23/04/2018 – CCOI: ISS RECOMMENDATION VS SAY-ON-PAY VOTE THIS YR UNWARRANTED; 16/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – COGENT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR, FROM 50C, EST. 52C; 09/03/2018 DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now F83.SG; 03/05/2018 – COGENT COMMS 1Q SERVICE REV. $128.7M, EST. $128.0M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCOI); 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications 1Q EPS 15c; 09/03/2018 – DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now CSCMY; 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications Raises Dividend to 52c; 19/03/2018 – COSCO SHIPPING INTERNATIONAL (SINGAPORE) CO- COGENT JURONG ISLAND AWARDED TO SH DESIGN & BUILD PTE A CONTRACT FOR S$94.9 MLN TO DESIGN &ERECT FACILITY

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 77.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 64,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 147,886 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.35 million, up from 83,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $117.64. About 136,870 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs will team up with Golden Nugget Atlantic City to get into NJ’s legal sports betting and online gaming markets; 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS ENTERS REAL MONEY ONLINE GAMING, SPORTS BETTING; 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $347.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mantech Intl Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 165,139 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Dominion Fght Lines Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,400 shares, and cut its stake in Del Taco Restaurants Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett & Co Ltd Co stated it has 123,576 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 6,373 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 10,558 were accumulated by Opus Capital Grp Inc Limited Liability. Moreover, Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). 8,330 were reported by Envestnet Asset Management. Zacks Investment owns 61,142 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. 10,458 were accumulated by Citigroup Incorporated. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Principal Fincl Inc holds 0.01% or 158,508 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt invested 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 9,048 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 31,162 shares. Stifel Fin Corp owns 0.02% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 93,871 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,034 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank has 5,839 shares.

