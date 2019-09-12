Mig Capital Has Upped Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holding by $2.07 Million; Valuation Declined; Tower Bridge Advisors Trimmed Its Mcdonald’s (MCD) Holding by $11.42 Million; Share Value Rose

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) by 0.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 55 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 91,639 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.03B, down from 91,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $210.2. About 3.30M shares traded or 16.71% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Boost Tuition Benefits After Getting Tax Windfall; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Serves Up Comparable Sales Growth; 06/03/2018 – Analyst double-take: Credit Suisse slashes its McDonald’s target a day after reiterating forecast; 24/05/2018 – MCD: TRIPLED TUITION ASSISTANCE FOR WORKERS AFTER TAX CHANGES; 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s plans to expand its Nordic business; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Net $1.38B; 18/04/2018 – McDonald’s Problems in India Grow With Tax Beef; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 23/05/2018 – Women’s Groups Urge McDonald’s to Improve Harassment Policy; 19/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 17,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The hedge fund held 195,505 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.70M, up from 178,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $113.83. About 1.36M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B; 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.85 TO $1.90, EST. $1.96; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED)

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11B and $893.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 645 shares to 79,428 shares, valued at $5.30B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 1,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,017 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 23.67 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Lc accumulated 4,357 shares. Girard Prtn holds 0.88% or 24,026 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Grp Ltd Liability reported 27,988 shares. Indiana & Invest Management Co holds 8,954 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Fairfield Bush And accumulated 1.46% or 20,586 shares. Df Dent holds 0.01% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 3,435 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt owns 57,772 shares for 1.79% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.2% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.38% or 7,792 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Co stated it has 0.18% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Mirae Asset Invests Com owns 79,373 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Williams Jones & Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 6,377 shares. 24,345 were accumulated by Rothschild Inv Corp Il. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 2.02% or 1.18M shares. Hillsdale Inv Management Inc invested in 25 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold RCL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 150.12 million shares or 3.03% more from 145.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Gru Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Buckingham Mngmt reported 135,703 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 1,036 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 750 shares. Willingdon Wealth reported 0% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 163,055 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Macquarie Gru Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 102,279 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 4,560 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 8,500 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 735 shares. 44,475 are owned by Roanoke Asset Corp Ny. Profund Advisors Ltd Llc reported 5,619 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Capital International reported 3.00 million shares stake. 668,046 were reported by Utd Automobile Association. Hendershot Inc holds 0.07% or 1,825 shares in its portfolio.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $620.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 158,238 shares to 486,806 shares, valued at $36.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 64,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 590,689 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

