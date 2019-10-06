Mig Capital Has Upped Its Position in Advanced Drain Sys Del (WMS) as Valuation Rose; Sandler Capital Management Has Raised Deutsche Bank Ag (Put) (DB) Position

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 75.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 430,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.80 million, up from 569,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.31B market cap company. The stock increased 7.05% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $33.72. About 533,849 shares traded or 25.73% up from the average. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $60M-$70M; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N FY2019 REV VIEW $1.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Correct: Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Narrows 4Q Loss; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Sales $1.375B-$1.425B; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Advanced Drainage; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.375 BLN TO $1.425 BLN; 29/05/2018 – WMS SEES FY NET SALES $1.38B TO $1.43B, EST. $1.39B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMS)

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (Put) (DB) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The hedge fund held 790,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.03 million, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.19. About 3.28M shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 11/05/2018 – 60TC: Deutsche Bank AG: Buyback of Securities; 04/05/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Deutsche Bank to shut Houston office in energy pullback; 09/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s New CEO, a Risk Veteran, Warns of ‘Tough Decisions’; 07/05/2018 – Bruker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank: Threshold Price Represents 30% Premium Over Initial Price of $53.72146; 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK CEO SAYS TO CUT INVESTMENT BANK EXPENDITURE BY 1 BILLION EUROS BY END OF 2019; 20/04/2018 – ECB ASKS DEUTSCHE BANK TO CLARIFY EU28 BLN TRANSFER ERROR: HB; 07/05/2018 – Concert Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: BlackRock, Soros interested in IPO of Deutsche Bank unit; 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE SAYS FOR 2019, THE MANAGEMENT BOARD PLANS TO REDUCE ADJUSTED COSTS TO €22 BILLION

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (Put) (NASDAQ:STX) by 176,100 shares to 535,900 shares, valued at $25.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 166,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,848 shares, and cut its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold WMS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 40.04 million shares or 3.22% less from 41.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Natl Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Price T Rowe Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Kbc Gru Nv has 420,043 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd accumulated 5,103 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Moreover, California Employees Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) for 130,546 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 0.15% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) or 33,780 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc invested in 246,060 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation invested in 8,755 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Cooper Creek Partners Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. 110,901 are owned by Martingale Asset L P. Signaturefd Ltd Company owns 1,332 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alberta Invest Mngmt stated it has 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

