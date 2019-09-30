Mig Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake in Groupon (GRPN) as Stock Declined; United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake Lifted by Country Club Trust Company

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 1.28M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 15.01M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.72 million, down from 16.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.68. About 1.23M shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q REV. $626.5M, EST. $603.9M; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.75 FROM $5.50; 10/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Groupon and BioMarin; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $280M TO $290M, EST. $264.2M; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS VOUCHERCLOUD PARENT CO. FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE $65M; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 15/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners Buys New 1.4% Position in Groupon; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Continues Local Marketplace Expansion with Universal Orlando Resort Theme Parks Ticketing Partnership; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON CFO SAYS GOT TO HIGHER REVENUE PER CUSTOMER FASTER

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 11,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 76,132 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.86M, up from 64,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $119.69. About 1.12M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY; 29/05/2018 – Zcube Launches the Third Edition of Open Accelerator for Start-Ups in the Central Nervous System and Respiratory Areas; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer; 21/03/2018 – GERALD HARVEY UPS VOTING STAKE IN HARVEY NORMAN TO 30.51%; 25/04/2018 – UPS – STREAMLINING WORK PROCESSES THROUGH TECHNOLOGY FOR “GREATER STAFF EFFICIENCY AND RAISING OPERATING EFFICIENCY”; 26/04/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC UPS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 13/04/2018 – INDOS SA INS1.WA – IRENEUSZ GLENSCZYK UPS HIS STAKE IN CO TO 48.44 PCT FROM 31.27 PCT IN SHARE ACQUISITION TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–LIBERT UPS SERVICE/BASE YEAR/C85158 – 36C24718Q0408; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UPS Incorporates Foreign Trade Zone Services Into Operations; Designates Four Airports As FTZs – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPS To Hire About 100000 For Holiday Season – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UPS Paying $8.4 Million To Settle Overcharge Claims – Benzinga” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Paying $2.25 Million To Avoid Pregnancy Discrimination Lawsuit – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $870.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 10,237 shares to 42,452 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 6,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,330 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The South Carolina-based Verity Verity Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.32% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Franklin Street Nc has invested 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First Mercantile reported 0.1% stake. Cornerstone Capital invested in 0.03% or 2,132 shares. Culbertson A N reported 26,488 shares stake. First Personal has 2,613 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com invested 0.18% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0.11% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 9,321 shares. Fagan Associate holds 0.68% or 16,315 shares in its portfolio. 6,671 are owned by Community Tru Comm. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0.2% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First Midwest Fincl Bank Trust Division has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Sumitomo Life Insur Com has invested 0.25% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 12,325 are held by Bessemer Group Incorporated Incorporated. 991,478 were accumulated by State Teachers Retirement Sys.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold GRPN shares while 45 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 343.70 million shares or 0.88% less from 346.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 318,971 are owned by Gotham Asset Lc. Hsbc Public reported 0% stake. Barclays Public Limited Com invested in 0% or 1.26M shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Mig Cap Ltd Company reported 15.01 million shares. Blackrock stated it has 30.95M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Two Sigma Secs Ltd owns 63,767 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 36,330 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) or 860,976 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited reported 1.64M shares stake. Susquehanna International Grp Llp holds 0% or 370,924 shares in its portfolio. Proshare holds 883,989 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Ser Grp Inc stated it has 287 shares. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al has 244,999 shares. Hellman Jordan Mgmt Communication Ma owns 0.07% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 13,500 shares.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $129,000 activity.