Mig Capital Has Trimmed Groupon (GRPN) Holding By $3.83 Million; Magnolia Oil & Gas Class A (MGY) Sellers Increased By 24.92% Their Shorts

Mig Capital Llc decreased Groupon Inc (GRPN) stake by 7.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mig Capital Llc sold 1.28M shares as Groupon Inc (GRPN)’s stock declined 13.46%. The Mig Capital Llc holds 15.01 million shares with $53.72 million value, down from 16.28M last quarter. Groupon Inc now has $1.53B valuation. The stock decreased 3.93% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.69. About 3.71 million shares traded. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q REV. $626.5M, EST. $603.9M; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Groupon; 30/05/2018 – CHINA’S DALIAN WANDA SAYS TO SET UP INTERNET TECH JOINT VENTURE WITH TENCENT, JV OF TENCENT AND GROUPON; 02/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd. – CWEB.Com; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. $0; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.75 FROM $5.50; 01/05/2018 – Groupon Acquires Cloud Savings Company, Ltd; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 14/03/2018 – Groupon Recognizes the Top 10 Cities with the Friendliest Local Businesses; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6.50 FROM $6.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Class A (NYSE:MGY) had an increase of 24.92% in short interest. MGY’s SI was 17.89 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 24.92% from 14.32M shares previously. With 1.30 million avg volume, 14 days are for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Class A (NYSE:MGY)’s short sellers to cover MGY’s short positions. The SI to Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Class A’s float is 17.48%. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.02. About 939,338 shares traded. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) has declined 8.81% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.81% the S&P500.

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $129,000 activity. 50,000 shares valued at $129,000 were bought by Bass Robert J on Friday, August 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold GRPN shares while 45 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 343.70 million shares or 0.88% less from 346.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 32,334 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Caxton Assocs Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 60,018 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research owns 19,530 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 15,508 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 200 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Com owns 92,814 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 578,450 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 62,264 shares or 0% of the stock. 246,650 are held by Raymond James & Assoc. Moreover, Profund Advsr Ltd Com has 0.08% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 499,054 shares. Par Cap Mgmt reported 56.65M shares or 3.4% of all its holdings. 437,900 are held by State Common Retirement Fund. 128,808 were reported by Sei Invests Com. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com stated it has 560,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 605,243 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Magnolia Oil \u0026 Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Magnolia Oil \u0026 Gas Corp has $16 highest and $1200 lowest target. $14.33’s average target is 30.04% above currents $11.02 stock price. Magnolia Oil \u0026 Gas Corp had 6 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, September 23.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an gas and oil exploration and production company. The company has market cap of $2.87 billion. It has activities in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. It currently has negative earnings.