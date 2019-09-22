Mig Capital Has Trimmed Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Stake by $20.05 Million; Polyone (POL) Holding Held by Comerica Bank

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 36.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 206,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 355,251 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.53 million, down from 562,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $97.53. About 333,382 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Polyone Corporation (POL) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 18,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.14% . The institutional investor held 153,214 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63M, up from 134,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Polyone Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $31.56. About 1.23M shares traded or 128.63% up from the average. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 25.47% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate; 13/03/2018 – Advanced Composite Materials from PolyOne Bringing Innovation and Sustainability to Transportation Industry; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 6%; 30/05/2018 – PolyOne CDS Widens 31 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.68; 03/05/2018 – PolyOne Barrier Technologies Enable Sustainability and Recyclability in Packaging; 26/04/2018 – PolyOne 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE – SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate Controller; 17/05/2018 – PolyOne Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. AWI’s profit will be $63.27 million for 18.76 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.36% EPS growth.

More notable recent Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Armstrong World Industries to Acquire Architectural Components Group, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on January 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Armstrong World Industries to Webcast Investor Day Presentation Live on November 7, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Armstrong World Industries Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New ACOUSTIBuiltâ„¢ Seamless Ceilings from Armstrong Look Like Drywall, Perform Like an Acoustical Ceiling – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 46.88 million shares or 1.58% less from 47.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argent accumulated 4,336 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Company has 2,428 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 98,959 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). State Street holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 780,778 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Moreover, Golden Gate Private Equity has 1.71% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 52,900 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% or 25,330 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Verition Fund Management Lc holds 5,556 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gates Cap stated it has 849,857 shares. Moreover, Driehaus Cap Management Llc has 0.11% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Paloma Partners Management holds 10,960 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rice Hall James And Assoc Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.89% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Carlson Limited Partnership reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold POL shares while 62 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 66.41 million shares or 3.98% less from 69.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust stated it has 1.21 million shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech has 34,903 shares. Kings Point Management accumulated 1,500 shares. Mondrian Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Illinois-based First Trust LP has invested 0% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). 1.62M were reported by Voya Investment Ltd Liability Com. Bahl Gaynor holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) for 82,980 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 1.13M shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, California-based fund reported 232 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 4,626 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md accumulated 2.17 million shares. Oppenheimer And Co holds 0.05% or 57,025 shares. Panagora Asset, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,578 shares. South Dakota Inv Council invested in 0.02% or 24,830 shares. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 7.51M shares.