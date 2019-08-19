Mig Capital Has Raised T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holding by $23.75 Million; Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Upped Position in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 114.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 344,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 645,044 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.57M, up from 300,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $77.94. About 96,150 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 02/05/2018 – SPRINT: NEW ROAMING AGREEMENT WITH T-MOBILE FOR CUSTOMERS; 21/05/2018 – Boost Mobile Founder Wants T-Mobile, Sprint to Divest Prepaids; 08/05/2018 – ABC13 Houston: #BREAKING: T-Mobile outage reported among customers in Housto; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 10/04/2018 – SOFTBANK SHARES UP MORE THAN 4 PCT AFTER SOURCES SAY SPRINT IN NEW TALKS TO MERGE WITH T-MOBILE; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 28 Bps; 30/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO JOHN LEGERE SPEAKING ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 04/05/2018 – Sprint CEO Faces His Democratic Past in T-Mobile Tie Up (Audio); 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere Would Run Combined Company

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 2,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 382,827 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.39 million, up from 380,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $195.75. About 128,875 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE COMMITS $200M TO JOB TRAINING SKILLS OVER THREE YEARS; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.49; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx AI Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 08/05/2018 – Julie Sweet Says Accenture’s Strategy Is to ‘Double-Down’ on Diversity (Video); 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping; 17/05/2018 – Delphix Adds Longtime Accenture, Tech Veteran to Advisory Board; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $737.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 5.23M shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $9.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 86,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07M shares, and cut its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT).

