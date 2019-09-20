Mig Capital Has Raised Its Advanced Drain Sys Del (WMS) Position by $13.79 Million; Colonial Trust Advisors Trimmed Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Stake by $590,870 as Valuation Rose

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 75.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 430,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.80 million, up from 569,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.95. About 183,478 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Advanced Drainage; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Sales $1.375B-$1.425B; 29/05/2018 – WMS SEES FY NET SALES $1.38B TO $1.43B, EST. $1.39B; 29/05/2018 – Correct: Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $220M-$240M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMS); 31/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE PARTNERS HOLDINGS LLC – INTEND TO REVIEW THEIR INVESTMENT IN ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS ON A CONTINUING BASIS; 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS INC WMS.N FY2019 REV VIEW $1.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/03/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE EVP, CO-COO FUSSNER TO RETIRE

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) by 23.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 2,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 8,520 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96M, down from 11,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $265.56. About 391,780 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING

More notable recent Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Martin Marietta Materials Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Martin Marietta: An Infrastructure Play On Sale – Seeking Alpha” published on October 08, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.’s (NYSE:MLM) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21M and $552.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 1,348 shares to 59,511 shares, valued at $13.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0.1% or 1.58M shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 34 shares. Lathrop Corp holds 3.62% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 55,498 shares. Paloma reported 3,565 shares. Comerica Bancorp holds 0.02% or 12,231 shares in its portfolio. 80,877 are owned by Deutsche Bankshares Ag. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 20,902 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 9,030 shares. British Columbia Management Corp reported 11,163 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Weiss Multi, Alabama-based fund reported 12,944 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Bankshares Of America De has 350,188 shares. 46 were accumulated by Reilly Ltd Limited Liability Company. Adage Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 633,666 shares stake.

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 EPS, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $215.15 million for 19.30 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual EPS reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Pricing of $350 Million of 5.000% Senior Notes Due 2027 – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Special Cash Dividend of $1.00 Per Share and Quarterly Cash Dividend Increase – Business Wire” published on May 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. â€“ WMS – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Advanced Drainage Systems: Dripping With Potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $96.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 206,749 shares to 355,251 shares, valued at $34.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold WMS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 40.04 million shares or 3.22% less from 41.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarivest Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 30,700 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Ameriprise Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 282,428 shares. Ledyard National Bank & Trust holds 0.05% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) or 10,602 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 190,758 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 1.23M shares. 1.89M are owned by Jpmorgan Chase. Prudential Financial, a New Jersey-based fund reported 9,713 shares. Alberta Inv Mgmt holds 0% or 9,800 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp holds 0.04% or 5.42M shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 6,634 shares stake. Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.18% or 9,130 shares. Principal Gp Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 151,829 shares.