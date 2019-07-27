Mig Capital Has Raised Holding in T Mobile Us (TMUS) as Shares Rose; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Rose, Cohen Lawrence B Raised Holding by $1.14 Million

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 114.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 344,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 645,044 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.57M, up from 300,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.43% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $84.25. About 12.33M shares traded or 133.03% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week – sources (Reut; 01/05/2018 – Sprint bondholders on edge as focus turns to risk of DoJ quashing T-Mobile takeover; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 30/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE T-MOBILE’S IDR ‘BB+(EXP)’; 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint had to merge; 10/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile USA rekindle merger talks; 10/05/2018 – Iridian Adds T-Mobile, Exits First Data, Buys More Wyndham: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Sprint Clears Potential Roadblock En Route to T-Mobile Takeover; 27/04/2018 – Sprint seesaws as T-Mobile moves toward $26 billion deal; 26/04/2018 – Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 82.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 639 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,413 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/04/2018 – Amazon-coin?; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion bets big on athleisure, still relies heavily on third parties; 12/04/2018 – Third Avenue Is Betting on Amazon Putting Its HQ2 in Washington; 24/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Dow slides more than 600 points; Alphabet, Amazon, other tech names slammed; 24/05/2018 – Oregon family finds Amazon’s Alexa has a mind of her own; 05/03/2018 – StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 26/05/2018 – Is Alexa Listening? Amazon Echo Sent Out Recording of Couple’s Conversation; 19/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chips Sink, Apple Shifts iPhone Plans, Amazon’s in Prime Time — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s Prime members are seen as fueling its apparel sales; 24/05/2018 – BNN: Amazon’s Finance Ambitions Are Said to Draw Attention From Fed

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 3.46M shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And, a New York-based fund reported 1.95 million shares. 62,812 are held by Wesbanco Fincl Bank. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) reported 0% stake. Sadoff Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 4.34% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Fred Alger accumulated 0.45% or 1.64 million shares. Westwood stated it has 44,433 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.1% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Artemis Investment Mngmt Llp holds 0.44% or 551,170 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP holds 40,626 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cornerstone owns 1,204 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Utah-based Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.08% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Moreover, Wetherby Asset has 0.05% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.1% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Comerica Comml Bank invested in 28,053 shares.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $737.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 720,280 shares to 16.28M shares, valued at $57.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 465,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,176 shares, and cut its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

