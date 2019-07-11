Mig Capital Has Raised Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) Holding by $2.45 Million; Market Value Declined; Checchi Capital Advisers Continues to Hold Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA)

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 3,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,995 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 7,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $430.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $168.15. About 7.13 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba, Telecom Italia Trade Actively; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM MAY HAVE RAISED 5.6B YUAN FROM ALIBABA SHARE SALE; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 09/04/2018 – Boston Metro: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ALIBABA UNIT ALI JK NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba-backed carmaker seeks $2.7 bln to challenge Tesla – Bloomberg; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $20.60/ADS; 29/05/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – BOYU CAPITAL FUND lll TO JOIN AFFILIATES OF YUNFENG CAPITAL, ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING AS SPONSOR, PROVIDE EQUITY FINANCING FOR DEALS; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings; 20/03/2018 – Alibaba said it would inject $2 billion into its subsidiary Lazada Group, the Singapore-based online retailer, just a week after

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 49,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.74% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 725,331 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.33 million, up from 676,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $43.12. About 112,580 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has risen 0.49% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 31,815 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nordea Invest Management Ab stated it has 97,940 shares. Tower Rech Capital (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) or 109,925 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc accumulated 38 shares. Moreover, Bernzott Advisors has 2.45% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 404,530 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 59,548 shares. 3,443 were accumulated by Sg Americas Securities Limited Company. Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). 97,451 were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Com. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 409,549 shares. Parkside Savings Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 15 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Legal General Grp Plc owns 98,093 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 47,314 are owned by Martingale Asset Mngmt L P.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $737.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 720,280 shares to 16.28M shares, valued at $57.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 516,000 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).