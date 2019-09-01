Mig Capital Has Lowered Its Copart (CPRT) Holding as Share Price Rose; As United Technologies Corp. (UTX) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Foyston Gordon & Payne Has Boosted Its Stake

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 27.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 516,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.26M, down from 716,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $75.39. About 965,200 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp. (UTX) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 21,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 224,843 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.98 million, up from 203,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 2.18M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS INCLUDED 15 CENTS OF NET RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Near-Term Goal of Women Holding at Least 30% of Senior Roles; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins; 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bollard Gru Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 20,495 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Lp accumulated 119,256 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.24% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 21,889 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc invested 0.4% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Loews stated it has 0.03% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Kbc Group Nv accumulated 152,180 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The invested 0.71% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Sand Hill Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0.04% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,011 shares. Findlay Park Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.13 million shares. South State owns 70,754 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Personal Capital Advsrs Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lakeview Ptnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 2,386 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 1.22M shares or 0.5% of its portfolio.

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34B and $523.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 9,313 shares to 11,731 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 28,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,913 shares, and cut its stake in Valvoline Inc..

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $737.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 49,000 shares to 725,331 shares, valued at $36.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 488,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% or 16,653 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James And Associates has invested 0.03% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). 48,131 were accumulated by Lpl Financial. Paloma Prtn Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Smith Thomas W holds 6.58% or 145,800 shares. Maryland-based Chevy Chase Tru has invested 0.05% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Mufg Americas Holdg holds 0% or 550 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech accumulated 0.01% or 16,770 shares. 6,000 are owned by Yorktown Management & Rech Communications. 1.68 million are held by Congress Asset Management Ma. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,689 shares. Smithfield, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,727 shares. Perkins Coie Tru accumulated 605 shares. Burgundy Asset Mngmt accumulated 219,252 shares or 0.14% of the stock.