Mig Capital Has Lifted Its Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) Holding by $2.45 Million; Mccormick & Co (MKC) Shareholder Bartlett & Co Trimmed Its Position by $976,950

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 49,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.74% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 725,331 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.33M, up from 676,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $44.24. About 236,288 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has risen 0.49% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.94% the S&P500.

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co (MKC) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 6,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 191,788 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.89M, down from 198,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Mccormick & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $155.01. About 3.22M shares traded or 258.72% up from the average. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 44.96% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 16/05/2018 – McCormick Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $113; 08/05/2018 – McCormick Honors 2018 Unsung Heroes; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $101 FROM $99; 27/03/2018 – McCormick Beats Profit Expectations, Matches On Sales — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – COMPANY HAS PLANS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $100 MLN OF COST SAVINGS IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE TO NAME ANDREW MCCORMICK HEAD OF FIXED INCOME

More notable recent Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-AMD, Dupont, Ciena, At Home Group – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AECOM Wins a Position in DoS’ DiPSS Program, Boosts MS Unit – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DE, TXN, KEM – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Cruise stocks, bank stocks, chipmakers – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21M and $737.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 5.23 million shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $9.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 720,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi accumulated 180,000 shares or 0.22% of the stock. 16,600 were reported by Teton Advisors Inc. Voya Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,200 shares. Amalgamated State Bank has invested 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Aperio Gru Limited invested in 21,119 shares. American Int Gru invested 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Mig Capital Llc has invested 4.93% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Timessquare Capital Mngmt holds 0.44% or 1.14 million shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0% or 107,992 shares. Mackenzie Financial reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Invesco holds 0% or 195,901 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Rech owns 13,555 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 203,104 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 903 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ami Asset invested 3.25% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Etrade Ltd Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Kbc Grp Nv has 0.15% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 119,013 shares. Kcm Investment Advsr Ltd Liability holds 28,113 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 0.09% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 49,723 shares. 15,617 are held by Amalgamated Bank. Exane Derivatives has 11 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability Co holds 0.42% or 7,156 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Fayerweather Charles has invested 0.74% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Pinnacle Associates stated it has 12,931 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 3,425 shares. Albert D Mason holds 1.3% or 11,806 shares. Focused Wealth Management Inc owns 989 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 415,434 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).