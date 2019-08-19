Mig Capital Has Increased Holding in Electronic Arts (EA) as Shares Declined; Bloom Tree Partners Increased Centene Del (CNC) Stake by $25.19 Million; Shares Rose

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 11,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 488,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.63M, up from 476,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $90.91. About 2.18M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 137.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 475,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 819,965 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.54 million, up from 344,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 6.24M shares traded or 2.23% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $918.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 9,633 shares to 47,478 shares, valued at $55.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 127,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 786,504 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 57,646 shares. Frontier Investment Management Com stated it has 6,940 shares. Cibc Markets, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 67,017 shares. Endurant Management LP owns 54,995 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Moreover, Highland Capital Mngmt Lp has 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Valley Natl Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Nomura Holdings reported 177,063 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.01% or 1,014 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 43,732 shares or 0% of the stock. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.31% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Fund has invested 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 1,488 were reported by Cornerstone Advisors. Ameriprise Incorporated holds 0.12% or 5.11 million shares. Regentatlantic Ltd stated it has 31,923 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama reported 139,505 shares. Moreover, Fort Lp has 0.04% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Keybank National Association Oh holds 4,584 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Llc has 112,195 shares. 3,125 were accumulated by Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Llc. Financial Management Pro Inc reported 400 shares. 26,902 are held by Vision Mngmt. Ellington Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,900 shares. D E Shaw Company Inc has 1.51M shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 225 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division accumulated 42,201 shares. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 99,261 shares. Frontier Ltd holds 0.32% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 438,753 shares. Greenwood Associates holds 0.89% or 34,122 shares in its portfolio. Cim Invest Mangement reported 5,699 shares.