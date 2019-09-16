Mig Capital Has Increased Advanced Drain Sys Del (WMS) Position by $13.79 Million; Diageoplcsponsoredadr (DEO) Stock Price Declined While Fayez Sarofim & Company Has Trimmed Stake by $342,280

Fayez Sarofim & Company decreased its stake in Diageoplcsponsoredadr (DEO) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company sold 1,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 570,860 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $98.37 million, down from 572,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Diageoplcsponsoredadr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $161.23. About 264,692 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SAYS MACRO IS IMPROVING IN LATAM, GDP ACCELERATING; 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 08/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Diageo USVI Signs Statement of Support for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 75.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 430,987 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.02% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.80 million, up from 569,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.23. About 302,972 shares traded. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 25.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 31/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS – EXPANDED BOARD & APPOINTED ROSS M. JONES AND MICHAEL B. COLEMAN TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCIES, EFFECTIVE MAY 23; 21/03/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE EVP, CO-COO FUSSNER TO RETIRE; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Sales $1.375B-$1.425B; 09/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMS); 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Capital Expenditures $60M-$70M; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66B and $19.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealthgroupinc (NYSE:UNH) by 72,798 shares to 550,757 shares, valued at $134.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridgefinancialsolutions (NYSE:BR) by 290,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinentalexchangeinc. (NYSE:ICE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 19 investors sold WMS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 40.04 million shares or 3.22% less from 41.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Securities holds 0% or 5,103 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 3,474 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Llc invested in 0.07% or 48,045 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp has invested 0.01% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp reported 14,898 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 22,829 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.07% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Prudential Inc invested in 9,713 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 235,907 shares. Alberta Invest Management Corporation reported 9,800 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP reported 110,901 shares. Metropolitan Life holds 0.01% or 11,781 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 49,202 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated Inc accumulated 51,700 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).