Mig Capital Has Decreased Its Stake in Sprint (S) as Market Valuation Declined; Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Position Held by Keating Investment Counselors Inc

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) by 65.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 88,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 223,440 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, up from 134,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.54. About 2.86 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 75.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 5.23 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.74 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.85 million, down from 6.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.1. About 18.69M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 18.09% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms T-Mobile’s Cfr, Places Unsecured Ratings On Review For Downgrade Following Announcement To Merge With Sprint; 10/04/2018 – Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO to regulators: China is beating US on fast 5G wireless but our Sprint deal can change that; 29/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Expected to Announce Merger as Soon as Sunday; 26/04/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Sprint, T-Mobile reportedly may wrap up deal talks by next week; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint have a long history of insulting each other — check out these harsh exchanges; 10/04/2018 – BREAKING: Sprint & T-Mobile restart deal talks – Dow Jones

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. The insider Hagen Russell S sold $210,526.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karpas Strategies Ltd Co owns 0.2% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 17,598 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Brown Advisory Ltd accumulated 11,641 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Wealthtrust Fairport reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Livingston Gru Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management) accumulated 51,727 shares. Sequoia Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp, Ohio-based fund reported 154,547 shares. Utd Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 106,434 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co invested in 40,600 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsr reported 9,132 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 2.63 million were reported by Goldman Sachs. Btr Cap Management reported 163,719 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Moreover, Stratos Wealth Ltd has 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Usca Ria Ltd Liability Company reported 0.24% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 186,795 shares.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weyerhaeuser +1.1% as BMO boosts to outperform – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: CVS Health, Pfizer and Weyerhaeuser – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Opportunities In Lumber And Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Analysts await Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Sprint Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About Realogy Holdings Corp.’s (NYSE:RLGY) 5.4% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Even More States Pile On to Oppose T-Mobile and Sprint Merger – The Motley Fool” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Copa Holdings, S.A.â€™s (NYSE:CPA) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is CryoLife, Inc.’s (NYSE:CRY) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does MSCI Inc.’s (NYSE:MSCI) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.