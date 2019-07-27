Mig Capital Has Decreased Its Position in Groupon (GRPN) as Stock Declined; Aflac (AFL) Holder Coho Partners LTD Cut Holding

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 720,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16.28 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.80M, down from 17.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99 billion market cap company. It closed at $3.51 lastly. It is down 31.83% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 05/04/2018 – Groupon Continues Local Marketplace Expansion with Universal Orlando Resort Theme Parks Ticketing Partnership; 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6.50 FROM $6.00; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Partnering With Universal Orlando Resort to Offer Multiday Ticketing Packages for Universal Orlando’s Theme Parks; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE RAISED TO $280 MLN TO $290 MLN; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q REV. $626.5M, EST. $603.9M; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS SEES NO MEANINGFUL IMPACT FROM BREXIT; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED $300 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Groupon Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRPN); 03/05/2018 – GROUPON INKS PARTNERSHIP WITH LOCAL CLASSES LEADER COURSEHORSE

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Aflac Inc. (AFL) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 802,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.16 million shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.04 million, down from 3.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Aflac Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.89. About 4.36 million shares traded or 47.47% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 260,313 shares. Whittier Trust accumulated 0% or 173 shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 20,092 shares. Moreover, Par has 3.6% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corporation has 500,000 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Ltd Company (Trc) reported 1,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Profund Ltd Liability Corporation has 536,656 shares. Dubuque State Bank And accumulated 5,946 shares or 0% of the stock. Colony Group Inc Ltd Llc owns 34,055 shares. Magnetar Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 11,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) or 2.39 million shares. American Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Indaba Mngmt LP stated it has 2.55% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). The Washington-based Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $737.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 49,000 shares to 725,331 shares, valued at $36.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 344,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 645,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should You Buy Groupon (GRPN) Stock Ahead of Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Groupon: Waiting For Panic To Sink In – Seeking Alpha” published on October 24, 2018, Profitconfidential.com published: “Groupon Inc: This Could Send GRPN Stock Soaring – Profit Confidential” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “B. Riley stays bullish on Groupon after CFO meeting – Seeking Alpha” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 22, 2019 : FOLD, FAST, IQ, GRPN, PBCT, FISV – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Aflac (AFL) Reports Acquisition of Argus Holdings LLC and its Subsidiary, Argus Dental & Vision Inc. – StreetInsider.com” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Aflac Inc (AFL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aflac Global Investments Names Stephen Scott Chief Financial Officer; Promotes Teresa Q. McTague to Senior Managing Director – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39B and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) by 151,160 shares to 1.92 million shares, valued at $127.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE:SJM) by 124,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52M shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Co. (NYSE:MMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 3,728 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hbk Invs LP owns 0.06% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 86,424 shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,816 shares. Kanawha Capital Ltd Company holds 4,460 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corp accumulated 0.34% or 727,400 shares. Blue Chip Prns holds 2,062 shares. Verity Verity Limited Liability Corporation has 95,033 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Bessemer Inc holds 0% or 16,592 shares. Carroll Associates holds 0.11% or 22,474 shares. The Indiana-based Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.22% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Natixis Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 55,587 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 43,866 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Co owns 0.03% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 35,411 shares. 241,000 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $3.01 million activity. 27,120 shares valued at $1.29M were sold by Koide Masatoshi on Monday, February 4. 37,880 shares were sold by LAKE CHARLES D II, worth $1.82M.