Mig Capital Has Decreased Its Groupon (GRPN) Holding by $2.16 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Aristotle Capital Management Boosted Position in Ameriprise Finl (AMP) by $11.55 Million as Stock Value Rose

Mig Capital Llc decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc sold 720,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16.28 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.80 million, down from 17.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99 billion market cap company. It closed at $3.51 lastly. It is down 31.83% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6.50 FROM $6.00; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Partnering With Universal Orlando Resort to Offer Multiday Ticketing Packages for Universal Orlando’s Theme Parks; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS MAY EXPLORE NEW CATEGORIES FOR GROUPON+; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q REV. $626.5M, EST. $603.9M; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $280M TO $290M, EST. $264.2M; 09/03/2018 Groupon Renews Lease for Kentucky Goods Fulfillment Center; 03/05/2018 – Want to Learn to Weld? Groupon Inks Strategic Partnership with Local Classes Leader CourseHorse; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS VOUCHERCLOUD PARENT CO. FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE $65M; 17/05/2018 – Uber Had Hired Jeff Holden From Groupon in 2014; 09/05/2018 – Groupon Board Approves $300M Shr Repurchase Authorization

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 90,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.03M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $388.10M, up from 2.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $149.93. About 1.02 million shares traded or 17.33% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has risen 2.37% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 09/04/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle Investments Expands Municipal Bond Offerings; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Net $594M; 19/04/2018 – DoJ CA Central: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q ROE Ex-AOCI 28.3%; 14/03/2018 – Ameriprise Study: Investors Across Five Decades Feel Confident About Their Financial Journey, Despite Setbacks and Fears; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Beats Earnings Expectations, Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – Ameriprise Settles SEC Mutual Fund Charges — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Estimates 2018 Adj Operating Effective Tax Rate 17% to 19%; 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE AUM $887B

Analysts await Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Groupon, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Sei Invs holds 196,597 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Spark Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability has 380,900 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ulysses Management reported 6.25 million shares or 2% of all its holdings. Levin Capital Strategies Lp reported 0.03% stake. Legal General Gru Public Limited invested in 0% or 180,972 shares. Mig Capital Ltd Company stated it has 16.28M shares. Bancorp Of America De owns 2.55M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Com stated it has 75,212 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset holds 8.20M shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 2.75M shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Com owns 42,576 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 31,078 shares.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $737.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,789 shares to 23,089 shares, valued at $27.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 49,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 725,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold AMP shares while 196 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 100.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Mgmt Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 40,433 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 178 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 0.04% or 1.01M shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Com holds 0.05% or 39,858 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Massachusetts Financial Ma has 0% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company has 30,997 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Advisors Incorporated Oh invested in 0.03% or 17,684 shares. Bridgeway Capital Inc owns 459,024 shares. Shell Asset Com invested in 0.02% or 7,992 shares. Quantbot Ltd Partnership has invested 0.08% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Cap Returns Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.15% or 2,180 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 80,590 shares. Riverhead Management Llc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 41,090 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt has 0.43% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 99,313 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 13,943 shares.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10B and $16.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,544 shares to 4,386 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 612,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,409 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).